When was the last time Ohio State won a national championship? Buckeyes' journey in CFB arena explored

Ohio State has consistently been a powerhouse in college football, but the Buckeyes have not clinched a national championship for quite some time. Their last triumph on the grand stage came during the 2014 season, a year that went down in college football history.

Led by quarterback Cardale Jones and the unstoppable running back Ezekiel Elliott, the Buckeyes achieved a dominant victory in the first-ever College Football Playoff national championship. They defeated the Oregon Ducks 42-20.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The sun wasn't shining on Ohio State in 2014

The Buckeyes were coached by the legendary Urban Meyer in 2014, and their squad was a powerhouse in itself. It featured future NFL stars like Ezekiel Elliott, Joey Bosa and Taylor Decker. However, the season wasn't without its ups and downs.

When the 2014 college football season kicked off, Ohio State wasn't considered the favorite to win it all. The odds seemed stacked against the school, and early on, it encountered a number of hurdles.

Wide receiver Braxton Miller suffered an injury in August. Then, there was the disappointing 35-21 loss to Virginia Tech in September. The struggles continued when quarterback J.T. Barrett got injured in November.

But as history suggests, the college football landscape is fascinating because of its unpredictability. Every time the Buckeyes appeared to be down and out, they came back stronger.

CFP National Championship 2014: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oregon Ducks

Coach Urban Meyer, who had already won two national championships with Florida, added another title to his impressive resume. The championship run wasn't just about Meyer; it was about standout performances on the field.

Ezekiel Elliott, only a sophomore at the time, was the offensive MVP, running for 246 yards and scoring four touchdowns in the title game. The unsung hero of the championship run was quarterback Cardale Jones.

Jones took over during the Michigan game for the injured Barrett, who had replaced the injured Miller earlier in the season. In just his third career start, Jones threw for 242 yards, ran for a touchdown and proved he could stand toe-to-toe with Ducks QB Marcus Mariota.

The Ducks' high-powered offense faced challenges in the red zone, resulting in missed opportunities. Capitalizing on that, the Buckeyes' front seven, filled with future NFL draft picks, shut down the Ducks' running game. Ohio State held Oregon to its lowest point total of the season. The victory marked Ohio State's first national championship since the 2002 BCS championship.