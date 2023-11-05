When did Nick Saban and Miss Terry get married? All about their enchanting love story

Nick and Terry Saban are one of the most iconic couples in the college football world. Terry has had a deep impact on the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach.

Fans have been wanting to know more about the celebrated HC and his better half, especially with regard to their wedding and their longevity as a couple.

Let us shed some light on their enchanting love story.

When did Nick Saban and Terry Saban get married?

More than half a century has passed since Nick and Terry Saban got married. The couple tied the knot on December 18, 1971, in Fairmont, Virginia. At the time of their wedding, the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach was just 20, and his life partner was just 19. The couple met in seventh grade at a YMCA Science camp in West Virginia.

Terry Saban's take on their love story

Terry Saban spoke about her relationship with her husband during their 50th wedding anniversary in 2021. She termed being married to him as a blessing beyond her wildest dreams:

"Working together on common goals and raising our children together has been a blessing beyond my wildest dreams," Terry told Tuscaloosa News at that time.

The Sabans (Credit: Kristen Saban IG)

Terry accompanies her husband to games and his weekly radio show. She remains the primary source of strength for the Alabama head coach as he navigates his life in the limelight amid scrutiny week in and week out. Nick Saban recently revealed his wife's advice on how to get his players going, in a rather hilarious fashion:

"Miss Terry told me if they're not playing good to get on their butt," Saban said when asked about his sideline antics in the Tide's week 5 win this year.

The endearing couple is an inspiration to members of the college football fraternity and fans at large.