When is Notre Dame's spring game in 2025? Closer look at Marcus Freeman's offseason preparations

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to start spring practice to prepare for the 2025 season. Last season, the team went 14-2, ending with a 34-23 loss in the College Football Playoff championship game to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Marcus Freeman hopes to lead his team back to the national title game for the second time.

The Fighting Irish will kick off their training camp on Wednesday. Freeman will continue practice for three weeks until April 12, when they'll have their 2025 Blue-Gold Game. The scrimmage will occur at Notre Dame Stadium.

Tickets for the event, which include public general admission, are available on the team's website for as low as $10. Fans can also purchase reserved seats for the 2025 Blue-Gold Game for $40. It will also stream live on Peacock at 2 p.m. ET.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback competition in spring practice

Marcus Freeman will use spring practice to help decide who will be the starting quarterback for the upcoming season. Quarterback Riley Leonard has left the team to enter the 2025 NFL draft. He finished last season with 269 completions for 2,861 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Leonard played well in the CFP title game, completing 22 of 31 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns. The NFL draft prospect also had 17 carries for 40 yards and one touchdown.

Quarterbacks CJ Carr and Steve Angeli are both in competition to replace Leonard. Angeli played the backup role last season, completing 24 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns. He hopes to be chosen to lead the team and do well in his senior year to show his value ahead of the 2026 NFL draft.

On March 6, Notre Dame's athletic trainer, Rob Hunt, said that Carr had fully recovered from his elbow injury from last year.

Other players to look out for in spring practice

Notre Dame's spring practice will feature several key players who Marcus Freeman will look to develop ahead of the upcoming season.

Running back Jeremiyah Love is one of the players expected to be used significantly in the offense. He led the team in rushing yards last season with 163 carries for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Another player fans may want to watch is wide receiver Jaden Greathouse. He led the team in receiving yards with 42 receptions for 592 yards and four touchdowns. Like Love, Greathouse looks to improve in his junior year to lead his team to another national championship game.

