When is Ohio State's spring game in 2025? Closer look at Ryan Day's prep for offseason bout

The Ohio State Buckeyes have started spring practice for the 2025 season. In Ryan Day's seventh year as coach, Ohio State hopes to compete for another national title. The team defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 in the College Football Playoff championship game last season.

Ohio State's first day of spring training camp was Monday. Day will hold practices on Wednesday and Friday. The team is expected to hold a scrimmage on March 29. The Buckeyes will continue to prepare until April 12, when they will have their spring showcase at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

However, their spring showcase isn't expected to be a usual spring game. 247Sports Patrick Murphy reported that Day has not told the media what his plans for April 12 are.

Tickets for the event are available on Ticketmaster for as low as $8. Most of the tickets available are for resale, with the highest seating price being $118.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback competition in spring practice

The Buckeyes have lost several players from their roster in the offseason, including quarterback Will Howard. He was a key factor in their victory against Notre Dame, completing 17 of 21 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns. He is set to enter the 2025 NFL draft. He finished his college career with 767 completions for 9,796 yards and 83 touchdowns.

The spring training camp will allow Day to decide who could be the new starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Backups Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz have returned to the team to compete for the role. Sayin played in four games last year, completing five passes for 84 yards and one touchdown.

Ohio State will also have incoming freshman Tavien St. Clair, a five-star prospect. Day has said that he wants to see them compete in training camp to see who stands out.

Other players to look out for in spring training camp

The Buckeyes will feature new and returning players in spring practice.

One key player who has remained on the roster is wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. He led the team in receiving yards last season with 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. The upcoming practices will allow him to see how he performs without Howard throwing to him.

Another noteworthy star on the 2025 roster is CJ Donaldson Jr. He transferred to the team on Dec. 23 after three seasons with the West Virginia Mountaineers. Last season, the running back had 163 carries for 734 yards and 11 touchdowns. Donaldson is expected to replace running back Quinshon Judkins, who will enter the 2025 NFL draft. He'll aim to showcase his talents and familiarize himself with the Ohio State offense to prepare for his senior year.

