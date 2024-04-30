When does the spring transfer portal window close? Timeline of the portal window, rules and more

The spring transfer portal has once seen a couple of switch programs seamlessly ahead of the upcoming college football season. The 2024 spring portal opened on April 16 and players have taken advantage of it to display their availability to prospective programs. We take a look at its impending closure.

When does the spring transfer portal window close?

For the year 2024, the spring transfer portal for underclassmen is scheduled to close on April 30, 2024. However, for graduate transfers, the portal window is extended to May 1, 2024. The period in which the spring portal is opened has been shortened significantly to just 15 days.

The shortened 15-day period for student-athletes to decide to enter the portal means they have a limited amount of time to make their decision.

Some players may, however, choose to announce their intention to enter the transfer portal on social media before officially being able to do so.

The spring transfer window was initially a 60-day period when it was introduced some years ago, giving players enough time to consider their options. However, the duration was brought down to 45 days last year. This year, it has been further shortened to a 15-day period.

Nonetheless, the fall or winter window remains open for 30 days and it is the most utilized transfer portal window in college football.

While the spring transfer window is less utilized compared to the fall, which comes first, its significance remains considerable.

Spring transfer portal rule

While the spring transfer window does not differ much from the fall window in almost all college football conferences, the SEC operates something different.

The regulations concerning the spring transfer portal in the league diverge slightly from those of other conferences.

Specifically, student-athletes from SEC institutions who enter the spring transfer portal are ineligible for immediate eligibility if they intend to transfer to another school within the conference. Student-athletes who transfer during the period will be ineligible to play for a year.

For players seeking to transfer between SEC schools and remain eligible for fall sports, they must have entered the transfer portal by Feb. 2. The immediate eligibility rule for intraconference transfers was introduced in 2021.

