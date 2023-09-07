Where is Colorado football's Dylan Edwards from? 40-time, age, height and more to know about the Buffs RB

Colorado running back Dylan Edwards is becoming one of the must-watch athletes on the Buffaloes' roster early in the season.

If his performance so far is any indication, Edwards is currently a considerable contributor to the Buffs on offense, with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback Travis Hunter leading the pack.

Edwards logged four touchdowns, including the decisive one, in Colorado's upset 45-42 win over the TCU Horned Frogs. But where did this kid come from exactly? And did anyone see his performances coming? The answer is yes.

For Colorado football, Dylan Edwards is carving his own path and leaving a stamp on the resurgent Buffs under Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime. Here's a quick look at the background of Boulder's top RB.

How was Dylan Edwards ranked out of high school?

Dylan Edwards, 18, was a consensus four-star recruit heading into college. The freshman hails from Derby, Kansas, where he played varsity at Derby High School under coach Brandon Clark.

In his four years there, Edwards helped Derby to a 42-7 win-loss record and several Kansas 6A State Championships. For his efforts and overall play, he was rated by ESPN at 83 and ranked No. 156 on the ESPN300.

Edwards was also considered the No. 8 running back in the nation and the second-best player coming out of the state of Kansas overall.

Dylan Edwards 40-time in college

After committing to Deion Sanders Colorado in December 2022, Edwards' stellar play continued. His physical gifts were on full display at the Under Armour Future 50, where he won the Fastest Man competition.

Edwards' 40-time was a blistering 4.38 seconds, as shown in the video below:

The 5-foot-9, 170-lb RB basically cemented his position on the Colorado Buffaloes running back corps with his 40-yard dash time. And this speed was on full display during the Buffs' highly celebrated upset win over TCU in Week 1.

Edwards was named the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week for Week 1.

How did the Colorado RB perform against TCU?

Against the Horned Frogs, Edwards logged respectable numbers. He had one rushing touchdown in the game that put the Buffs on the scoreboard first while logging 24 rushing yards on six rushing attempts.

He did his best even after a small non-contact injury scare early in the first quarter when he seemingly hobbled off the field at the 30-yard line after taking a pass from Shedeur Sanders.

But as the game wore on, Dylan Edwards showed his immense athleticism, eluding multiple tackles en route to an amazing 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter.