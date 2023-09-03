Russell Wilson cannot get a break and after Travis Hunter's performance for Colorado against TCU, he was in the crosshairs of Colorado fans. The Denver Broncos gave away a lot of draft capital to get the quarterback from the Seattle Seahawks. Instead of it resulting in any improvement, the Broncos finished 5-12 with the worst record in the AFC West.

Contrast that with Hunter. He moved from Jackson State along with his head coach Deion Sanders. He was touted as an impact player on both sides of the ball who could play both as a wide receiver and a cornerback. And did he ever show his talent.

In the season opener against TCU, the new Colorado recruit played more than 110 snaps. He had 11 catches for 119 yards on offense. He was immense in defense as well, getting three tackles, one interception and one pass deflection. It was a power show. The kind of immediate impact that Travis Hunter had was what Colorado fans would have expected from Russell Wilson for the Denver Broncos.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans give Russell Wilson grief comparing him to Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Accordingly, football fans got up in Russell Wilson's grill reminding him that he has had no positive impact since joining the Denver Broncos. They went on to say that Travis Hunter had enamored himself with fans more in one game than the quarterback had done in one season.

Other even compared the situation to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who threw 37-of-48 passes for 510 yards and 4 touchdowns without an interception. Fans ended up saying that he would be a better plan for the Broncos at this point than the quarterback they have.

Here are some of the responses on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Denver Broncos an outlier in terms of Colorado's recent success

After winning Super Bowl 50 in Peyton Manning's last season, the Denver Broncos have not been back to the playoffs. However, their basketball and ice hockey teams have seen success.

The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 2021-22 and the Denver Nuggets are the reigning NBA champions. The Colorado Rockies have never won the World Series, though, and the Colorado Rapids last won the MLS Cup in 2010.

Therefore, one can understand why the Denver Broncos have been a heartbreaker for many fans in recent times. The times of John Elway and Peyton Manning look as far as ever unless Russell Wilson conjures up some magic under Sean Payton this season.