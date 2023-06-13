Where is former Bulldogs QB Jacob Eason now? A look back at a hype-filled journey from Georgia to Washington

When Jacob Eason got recruited by the Georgia Bulldogs in 2014, virtually no one saw him having a horrible professional career like this. The quarterback was a consensus five-star recruit and was ranked the No. 7 prospect, as well as the top quarterback in his class.

Eason joined the NFL Draft in 2020, and after several unsuccessful stints in the league, the 25-year-old is currently looking for a new team.

Coming out of Lake Steven High School, Eason was highly sought-after, receiving offers from reputable programs such as Alabama, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Florida, Michigan, and a host of others. However, the signal caller committed to the University of Georgia.

After a somewhat noteworthy college career, the quarterback’s transition to the professional world hasn’t gone as he would have wished. Eason has been in the NFL for three seasons, appearing in only two games. The one-time next big thing is currently a free agent.

Jacob Eason College Career

In the spring of 2016, Jacob Eason began his enrollment at Georgia ahead of schedule. Despite not being initially designated as the starting quarterback for the season opener, he was called upon during Georgia's fourth possession against North Carolina, substituting senior Greyson Lambert.

He would go on to become the first choice after the opener, starting all of the remaining 12 games for the Bulldogs in his freshman season. In what was a brilliant start to his college career, Eason recorded 2,430 passing yards and 16 touchdowns.

Eason began his sophomore year in 2017 as the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs. However, a knee injury in the first game of the season ruled him out for a while. Freshman Jake Fromm took over as the starter in the quarterback role in his absence.

Even after Eason recovered, Fromm retained the starting position and guided the Bulldogs to the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship game. The loss of the starting role led to him entering the transfer portal, eventually securing a move to Washington.

His time with the Washington Huskies saw a resurgence in his college career. He got the starting role in the program and posted a superb performance in his junior year. Eason ended the season with 3,132 passing yards and 23 touchdowns, subsequently declaring for the draft.

Uneventful professional career so far

Foregoing his senior year of eligibility in college football, Jacob Eason was selected as the 122nd overall pick in the virtually held 2020 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He was a third-string quarterback in his rookie season behind Phillip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett.

Eason was unable to play any game for the Colts in his first season and only appeared in a single game in his second. Mid-way through his second season in the NFL, he was waived by the Colts in October and was subsequently picked up by the Seattle Seahawks.

After being waived by the Seahawks before the start of the following season, Jacob Eason joined the Carolina Panthers, where he got his second NFL appearance. Eason ended up on the practice squad of the San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers during the 2022 season.

After being waived for the second time by the Panthers, Jacob Eason will hope to get another chance in the NFL next season. However, it's been so much of an uneventful career in the professional stage for a once highly-rated prospect.

