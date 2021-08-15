NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams who could take a chance on QB Jake Fromm

Buffalo Bills QB Jake Fromm was drafted in 2020 in the fifth round to serve as Josh Allen's backup. He didn't end up playing as a rookie with Josh Allen having a breakout year with WR Stefon Diggs. Entering the 2021 NFL preseason, Mitchell Trubisky was signed as the backup QB and Jake Fromm is pushed down the depth chart to now fight for a roster spot with David Webb. In his first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Jake Fromm went 8/13 for 65 yards. Now there is a chance that the Bills will only run with just two QBs this season and Jake Fromm will be left off the team after just one year. Even if they take three QBs this season, Fromm could still lose the battle to Webb.

Three teams who could take chance on QB Jake Fromm

New York Jets

The Jets now have four former XFL players on their roster.



QB: Josh Johnson

RB: Austin Walter

CB: Elijah Campbell

LB: Edmond Robinson



Walter was an All-XFL player at kick returner. Johnson and Campbell were the highest-graded players in the XFL at their respective positions. — Mike Mitchell (@ByMikeMitchell) August 7, 2021

Rookie QB Zach Wilson shouldn't have any competition for the starting job, but his backups aren't exciting. Mike White is a 2018 draft pick who has yet to see any real action. James Morgan is a 2020 draft pick who served as a backup last season. Josh Johnson is 35 and their 4th-string QB who didn't win his first start until 2018. Jake Fromm had a good career in college with Georgia as their starter with 78 TDs and 18 INTs and could likely take the QB2 job with ease.

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are another team in need of an improvement with their QB depth. Ryan Tannehill is 33 and the Titans still seem to be a contender. If something were to take out Tannehill, 2018 draft pick Logan Woodside would take over. He's a career-leader at Toledo and found mild success in the AAF. Matt Barkely is entering his fourth year with Buffalo and has only had seven starts in 19 games through his 9 seasons, throwing 11 TDs and 22 INTs. Jake Fromm could also compete for the QB2 job here against Matt Barkley.

Carolina Panthers

Brandon Zylstra right into your TL on a touchdown throw from PJ Walker. pic.twitter.com/NvwF3KqjhJ — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 13, 2021

Sam Darnold is technically a lock to be the long-term starter for the Carolina Panthers, but he doesn't have the best QB room either. PJ Walker was a stud in the XFL last year, going 5-0 and did win his only start with Carolina in 2020, but threw two picks (five total in 3 games). Will Grier was a star at West Virginia and a third-round pick in 2019, but has four INTs and no TDs in his lone two starts. Jake Fromm can bring his successful background to the table and could knock off Grier and have a fun battle with Walker.

