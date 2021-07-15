Stefon Diggs 2021 Fantasy Football rankings, impact, Dynasty outlook and more

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a career year in 2020, leading the NFL with 127 receptions and 1,535 yards.

The 27-year-old wideout is primed for another stand-out season with the Bills seeking their first-ever Super Bowl win. The combination of Josh Allen and Diggs proved near impossible to stop during last year’s campaign.

Fantasy Football owners should be doing everything in their power to get Stefon Diggs in their squad for the upcoming 2021 NFL season.

Here's a look at Stefon Diggs' Fantasy Football projections for the 2021-2022 season.

Stefon Diggs moves at a different speed



Where will Stefon Diggs be drafted in the 2021-2022 Fantasy Football rankings?

Fantasy Football Calculator has Stefon Diggs as the 12th player in their 2021 Fantasy Football rankings for points per reception (PPR) leagues. Diggs is the second-ranked receiver for PPR and Dynasty Leagues.

The Bills WR1 has an average draft position of 12th overall and is the consensus number two WR in the draft.

(Projections are based on Fantasy Football Calculator's mock draft.)

How will the Buffalo Bills' offense impact Stefon Diggs' Fantasy Football performances in 2021?

The Buffalo Bills offense IS Josh Allen throwing to Stefon Diggs. This is great news for the Fantasy Football owners who draft Diggs this season. Diggs is clearly Allen's favorite target and it will be interesting to see if they can build on the league-leading 127 receptions Diggs caught last year.

Why does Stefon Diggs rank so high in Fantasy Football Dynasty Leagues?

Stefon Diggs is one of the premier receivers in the NFL, plain and simple. He's set to have plenty of productive seasons ahead of him, so it makes sense fantasy players want to draft the Bills wideout.

In Dynasty Leagues, fantasy owners retain most or all of their players from year to year. Most fantasy football websites have Diggs ranked as their seventh Dynasty League wide receiver.

Stefon Diggs strengths and weaknesses heading into the 2021-2022 Fantasy Football season

Stefon Diggs strengths: The Bills star is one of the premier route runners in the NFL. He has developed great chemistry with Bills quarterback Josh Allen and the two are primed for some big seasons. The speedy receiver has the ability to get behind defensive backs to complete big plays for the Bills offense.

Stefon Diggs weaknesses: One glaring weakness is Diggs' lack of a true number two receiver beside him. Slot receiver Cole Beasley has performed well but the Bills don't have another deep threat to worry opposing defenses. This means that the WR can be double-teamed and taken out of big games.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha