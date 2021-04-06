Sam Darnold's reaction to being traded to the Carolina Panthers is priceless

Sam Darnold found out the news that he will be a part of the Carolina Panthers during the 2021-2022 NFL season on Monday. The New York Jets sent Darnold to the Panthers for a 2021 sixth-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, and a 2022 fourth-round pick. Usually when an NFL player is traded to another team it doesn't bring a big reaction from that player.

Let's take a look at the priceless reaction of Sam Darnold after hearing the news that he's been traded to the Carolina Panthers.

Why did Sam Darnold react the way he did about the trade to the Panthers?

Sam Darnold ready for Carolina

Sam Darnold's reaction was priceless because it almost looked like a relief and the weight of the world had been lifted off his shoulders. NFL Trade Rumors have been a dark rain cloud following Darnold around all off-season. The trade is a new start for the former Jets quarterback.

Sam Darnold is excited to be in Carolina.



(🎥: https://t.co/DmOXlqxexZ) pic.twitter.com/4R3NXRssqH — John Ellis (@OnePantherPlace) April 6, 2021

It's a new beginning with a head coach that believes in him and his ability to lead a franchise. Sam Darnold's reaction was excitement and relief. Relief that he doesn't have a Jets fan base breathing down his neck 24/7. Excitement because Matt Rhule wanted Darnold and Joe Brady to be great offensive coordinator.

Darnold is one of the young quarterbacks that a lot of NFL fans felt a change of scenery would benefit him and his future in the NFL. He enters a quarterback battle with Teddy Bridgewater, but Sam Darnold is the better starting quarterback for Carolina. He will most likely be named the starting quarterback for the 2021-2022 NFL season sometime this off-season.

Sam Darnold after the Jets traded him pic.twitter.com/HY7qg13Yja — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 5, 2021

One thing that's for sure about this trade between the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets is that Sam Darnold is finally out of the Jets organization. It's a blessing for Darnold and it gives him a fresh start to rebuild his NFL career. We have to remember that Sam Darnold is only 23 years old and has a ton of football left in him.

Was his reaction priceless? Yes, but it's not surprising because it's something that he's heard since the end of the season. Darnold may have wanted to be a Jet for the rest of his career, but now he's in a better place with a coach and team that want him there. It'll be interesting to see how the 2021-2022 NFL season turns out for the Jets, Panthers and Sam Darnold.