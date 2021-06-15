Buffalo Bills training camp 2021: 5 players to keep an eye on

The Buffalo Bills made it to the AFC Championship game last season and will be gunning to go one step further to the Super Bowl this season.

After going 13-3 and winning the AFC East last season, the Bills will no longer be able to sneak up on teams. Head coach Sean McDermott will need to get his players mentally and physically sharp for a big season during training camp.

As training camp approaches, here are five Buffalo Bills players to watch out for this preseason.

#1 - Josh Allen

Josh Allen will once again lead the Buffalo Bills offense in 2021. He had a career year last season, with 4,544 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and just ten interceptions.

The Buffalo Bills leader

A full training camp with his receivers should help the Bills quarterback take the offense to another level in 2021. Look for Josh Allen to be a vocal leader on the training field in late July.

#2 - Stefon Diggs

Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs led the NFL with 127 receptions and 1,535 receiving yards in 2020.

A full training camp and pre-season could unlock even more production between quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills' star wide receiver. Diggs could wow fans with some magical receptions in training camp.

#3 - Tre'Davious White

The Buffalo Bills have one of the best cornerbacks in the league in Tre'Davious White. He had another outstanding year in 2020, allowing only a 57% completion rate.

If the Bills are to challenge for a Super Bowl berth, they will need White to produce another Pro Bowl-caliber season in 2021. All the hard work starts at training camp.

#4 - Ed Oliver

The Buffalo Bills will need Oliver to climb to another level in his third season. He recorded 11 tackles for a loss, 14 QB hits, eight sacks and two forced fumbles in the last two seasons.

Training camp will offer Oliver another chance to impress the Bills coaching staff with his preseason work ethic. The franchise will then have a decision to make on his fifth-year option.

#5 - Mitchell Trubisky

Mitchell Trubisky made the move to Buffalo this off-season to serve as a backup to Josh Allen. The former Bears man was handed a one-year contract worth $2.5 million. Trubisky struggled in the windy city and will hope to get an opportunity to turn things around in Buffalo.

Training camp will be the first real opportunity for 2017's second overall pick to show Bills fans he's ready to step up in 2021, if the need arises.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha