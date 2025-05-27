"Where the hell is Arch Manning?" - CFB fans call out EA Sports as Texas star gets snubbed on College Football 26 cover

Arch Manning is one of the most hyped up college football players in the 2025 college football season. He's also one of the highest-paid players with a NIL value of $6.6 million, with Carson Beck and Jeremiah Smith behind him.

Despite being one of the most talked-about players, Manning has stayed true to the process of playing football. This included sticking with the Longhorns even though he had to wait for the starting QB position for two years.

Manning also decided to opt out of being in the EA College Football 2025 game last year, but later decided to be a part of it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This year, both Steve Sarkisian and Arch Manning decided to opt out from the cover of EA Sports College Football 26.

Trending

As EA Sports releases the cover photo for the 2026 game, which includes a mix of current college football stars in DJ Lagway, Garrett Nussmeier, Dan Lanning, Lane Kiffin, Marcus Freeman, and more, fans reacted to Manning's absence.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More fans discussed the reason behind Arch Manning's absence while calling out EA for not making it happen.

"Texas QB Arch Manning declined the invitation to be on the cover for the College Football 26 cover. Sets up for College Football 27 to feature the Texas QB after a year of starting," one fan speculated.

"I’m sure he priced them out but I would’ve paid whatever it cost to bring in Arch Manning. Might be the most marketable player CFB has had in years," another fan added.

"bryce underwood over arch manning and sellers is insane," another fan expressed frustration.

College football insider weighs in on Arch Manning's EA CFB 2026 decision

Quinn Ewers was one of the main players on the EA College Football 2025 covers, and Texas also came close to a national championship last year, but didn't quite make it.

College football analyst J.D. PicKell believes this is a reason behind Sarkisian and Manning not being involved in this year's cover.

During his analysis on April 30, when it was announced that Manning and Sarkisian refused to travel to The Rose Bowl for the cover shoot, PicKell said:

"As much as I love the video game, for Texas to be as close as they were the last couple of years, came down to the margins, came down to one play against Washington, a play against Ohio State.

"If you show me where your time is going, I'll show you what you care about. I have to believe Arch Manning and Steve Sarkisian said no to this, their time is going towards football and getting to the top of the college football mountain."

The Texas Longhorns will face Ohio State to kick off the 2025 college football season on August 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saima Khan Saima is an experienced writer with a keen passion for sports and gaming. She grew up in Delhi, India, and developed an interest in college football and basketball via the power of the internet. She has a degree in psychology and over two years of experience in journalism.



College sports hold a special place in her heart, as it's so surreal to see these young gentlemen and women pave the way for their careers on such a large scale.



The 2023 National Championship was a treat to watch as her favorites Michigan and Alabama went head-to-head; however, seeing both head coaches move on to their next chapter of lives left her a bit disheartened.



In her spare time, she loves to psychoanalyze famous personalities, along with other hobbies like playing football and baking. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.