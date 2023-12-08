Where does Jim Harbaugh rank in list of highest-paid coaches? Michigan reportedly in-line to offer $11 million contract extension

Jim Harbaugh is close to signing a contract extension with the Michigan Wolverines.

Harbaugh has been the head coach of Michigan since 2015 but has been linked to NFL coaching jobs since the beginning. However, there is talk of signing Harbaugh to a five-year deal worth just over $11 million per season.

But, before the deal becomes finalized, according to reports, Harbaugh would need to confirm in writing he won't pursue NFL head coaching jobs.

"Contract negotiations between Michigan and Jim Harbaugh are ongoing, including an extension at over $11 million per year. However industry sources tell Yahoo Sports a deal is not imminent and there is work to be done."

Although the deal is not done, all signs point to it eventually coming to fruition and at $11 million per season, where would Jim Harbaugh land in terms of all college football head coaches?

Jim Harbaugh could be the highest-paid coach

Jim Harbaugh is currently making $8.3 million per season, which ranks 13th, but if he does get over $11 million, depending on the exact figure, he could be the highest-paid or the second-highest-paid coach.

Here are the current top-five highest-paid college football coaches:

#1, Nick Saban, $11.4 million, Alabama

To no surprise, Alabama Crimson Tide's Nick Saban is the highest-paid coach in all of college football at $11.4 million per season.

Saban has been the coach of Alabama since 2007 and is 201-28 all-time as the Crimson Tide head coach. He's also led the program to six national titles.

#2, Dabo Swinney, $10.9 million, Clemson

Clemson's Dabo Swinney is currently the second-highest-paid head coach with $10.9 million.

Swinney has been the head coach of Clemson since 2008 and is 169-43 all-time against the Tigers. He's helped Clemson win two national titles.

#3, Kirby Smart, $10.7 million, Georgia

Georgia's Kirby Smart is third on this list at $10.7 million per season.

Smart led the Bulldogs to back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022.

#4, Ryan Day, $10.3 million, Ohio State

Jim Harbaugh's rival in Ryan Day is making $2 million more than Jim Harbaugh, but that won't be the case for long.

Day has been the head coach of Ohio State since 2018 and has gone 56-7, but has lost three straight years to Harbaugh and Michigan.

#5, Lincoln Riley, $10 million, USC

Lincoln Riley comes in fifth with an estimated salary of $10 million annually, as his salary isn't public.

Riley has been with the Trojans for two years and is 18-8 all-time as USC's head coach.