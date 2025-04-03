“Where is Shedeur Sanders going”: Adam Schefter left scratching his head as 2 NFL teams start to lose interest in CU star

Shedeur Sanders is one of the most talked-about prospects in this year's draft circle. The Colorado Buffaloes' star quarterback thrived at the collegiate level, and he's a few weeks away from being one of the first quarterbacks taken off the board.

Ad

However, due to recent reports, NFL insider Adam Schefter is scratching his head regarding Sanders' destination.

"If the (Cleveland) Browns don't take Shedeur at No. 2, and if the (New York) Giants don't take Shedeur at #3, where is Shedeur Sanders going?" Schefter said on ESPN.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to recent reports, the Cleveland Browns are likely to select Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, while the New York Giants seem increasingly interested in Travis Hunter. If both teams pass on Shedeur Sanders, it'll be interesting to see where the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner goes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Which teams are projected to draft Shedeur Sanders?

According to USA Today, the Browns, Giants and New Orleans Saints are three teams that look increasingly likely to draft Shedeur Sanders in this year's draft.

The CBS Sports mock draft has Sanders heading to the Cleveland Browns. The Browns have well-documented issues at the QB1 spot, especially with Deshaun Watson's inability to stay on the gridiron. Sanders could step in as a Day 1 starter, becoming the Browns' quarterback of the present and future.

Ad

The ESPN mock draft has Sanders going to the New York Giants. The Giants have two experienced quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston currently on their roster. Sanders could come in and learn from both QBs and eventually take over the starting quarterback job for the 2026 season.

Last but not least, USA Today has the New Orleans Saints trading up to draft Sanders.

The Saints have Derek Carr as their QB1. Carr has yet to lead the franchise to the playoffs, and he's likely entering his last season as the team's undisputed starter. Bringing Sanders into the building could be a game changer for New Orleans as it will have a highly touted prospect learn from a perennial Pro Bowler. Sanders could resume the 2026 season as the team's starting quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.