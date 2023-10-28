Where did Steve Smith Sr. go to college? Exploring the collegiate career of Week 9 College GameDay celebrity guest picker

Steve Smith Sr. has built a name for himself in the NFL. The former wide receiver played in the league for 16 seasons, playing both the Carolina Panthers (2001-13) and the Baltimore Ravens (2014-16). He officially announced his retirement from professional football in 2017, bringing an end to a glorious period in the NFL.

Steve Smith Sr. has put up an incredible record that pays homage to his talents with the ball. During his stint in the league, he went on to record a total of 14,731 receiving yards and 81 receiving TDs. But many fans might be wondering about where he played during his college career.

Where did Steve Smith Sr. go to college?

After transferring from University High School in Los Angeles, Smith Sr. began his college career with the Santa Monica Corsairs in 1997, where he established himself as a talented football player, opening the window of opportunity to be a part of a division-I football team later on.

During his two-year stint with the Corsairs, Smith Sr. paired up with former NFL star Chad Johnson. Under the guidance of then-coach Robert Taylor, he focused on his academics as well as making a name for himself on the football field.

In 1999, the former player entered the transfer portal, which led to him joining the Utah Utes.

Smith Sr. had an immediate impact on joining the program and became a feared WR on the gridiron. During his two-season stint with the Utes, he went on to put up 1603 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

He was also a part of the Mountain West Conference's all-star team twice. Back then, the Utah Utes were a part of the MWC conference, before joining the Pac-12 in 2011.

Following his collegiate career, Smith Sr. was drafted by the Carolina Panthers as the 74th overall pick in the 2001 NFL draft.

Steve Smith Sr. was named as the celebrity guest picker for College GameDay week 9

ESPN College GameDay will be heading to Salt Lake City for week 9, where the No.13 Utah Utes will be locking horns with the No.8 Oregon Ducks.

During the Pat McAfee show on Friday, it was announced that Steve Smith Sr. is going to act as the celebrity guest picker for the week 9 showdown.

It will be a nostalgic moment for the former NFL WR as he returns to his alma mater. But the real question is if Utah can go on to fulfill their hopes of three-peating the Pac-12 championship and defeat the Oregon Ducks during this journey.