Who is the celebrity guest picker on "College GameDay" Week 9?

The tradition of the celebrity game picker on the College GameDay set has made college football that much more intriguing and fans are left guessing the identity of the mystery picker until the very last minute.

During Friday's "Pat McAfee Show," Pat McAfee revealed former Utah Utes wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. as the guest picker for this weekend's College GameDay show.

“I think we could make the big announcement, Celebrity Guest Picker tomorrow on College GamDay,” McAfee said. “That’s going to be awesome. I got so excited when I heard about that. Obviously, we’ve had incredible guest pickers all season, but with you coming on? I have a feeling you’re going to go clean slate. You’re picking perfect tomorrow, across the whole board."

“With that big brain, in this great state, hell yeah Steve. I think you’re going perfect tomorrow. I think it’s a great day.”

Smith Sr. had 1,608 yards resulting in 12 touchdowns on just 78 receptions and 1,365 return yards resulting in 4 touchdowns on special teams during his 2 year stay at Utah, certainly meriting the College GameDay selection.

Who else accompanied the College GameDay guest picker on Friday?

Utah Utes quarterback, Cam Rising made an appearance on the set of the show that almost caused a riot among the fans.

This occurrence followed an announcement by his coach, Kyle Whittingham, stating that QB Cam Rising, TE Brant Kuthie, and BB Lander Barton have been ruled out for the rest of the season.

When he was asked about whether he would come back for another season as a medical redshirt, Rising gave an evasive answer.

“Everything is on the table right now,” said Rising. “I’m more so focused on this season making sure we win the big game tomorrow,” Rising said.

Alex Smith, the former Utah Utes quarterback was also on the set of "The Pat McAfee Show" and he analyzed the Cam Rising situation.

“Cam and I know each other well, get along great,” Smith said. “I think he’s a great kid. The crazy thing with NIL now is that you’re doing marketing deals with these guys in college. Appearances and stuff. Cam is a great kid, man."

"He’s taken us to back-to-back Rose Bowls. He’ll be in the lore of Utah forever. I think as we all learned- his knee injury was way worse than we thought. That was a much bigger surgery that he went through, and I know we were all hopeful he could come back this year, but his health is most important.”

The guests on the College GameDay set were perfectly picked out for this weekend's huge clash.