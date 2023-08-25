Where did Tim Tebow play high school football? Exploring the early career of the former Gators QB

Tim Tebow is a name synonymous with excellence in the realm of college football. The quarterback had a remarkable career in his college years at Florida where he notably won the highly coveted Heisman Trophy among a host of other collegiate honors.

However, it’s worth noting that high school football laid the foundation for his future success on the gridiron.

Born to missionary parents in Makati, Philippines, Tebow grew up in Jacksonville, Florida with his siblings, and there his football journey began to take shape.

He began his high school football journey as a tight end at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, but subsequently joined Allen D. Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, after relocating to St. Johns County, where he transitioned into a quarterback.

Tim Tebow didn't formally enroll at either of the two schools; instead, his parents opted for homeschooling. Under Florida law, homeschooled students are permitted to join the sports teams of the nearby high school located within their residing school district.

Tim Tebow's high school career at Nease

The quarterback quickly made a name for himself as an exceptional athlete at Nease. He rose to national prominence during his junior year, gaining recognition for his adeptness in both running and throwing, coupled with his unwavering competitive spirit.

Although a fibula injury disrupted his junior season at Nease, he was named Florida's Player of the Year following his performance earlier in the season. That year, Tebow emerged as a prominent prospect, catching the attention of many college football programs.

In his senior season, he guided the school to a state championship, securing All-State accolades. He was designated as Florida's Mr. Football and received recognition as a Parade magazine high school All-American.

Tebow also retained his title as Florida's Player of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Media attention and recognition at high school

Following his superb performances while appearing for Nease, Tim Tebow became the center of attention in Florida high school football. He garnered attention with his recognition in Sports Illustrated through a feature on the "Faces in the Crowd" page.

He was also featured in an ESPN Faces in Sports documentary titled "Tim Tebow: The Chosen One". This segment delved into various aspects of his life, including his homeschooling, missionary endeavors in the Philippines and his accomplishments in sports.

The player earned a place on the Florida State Athletic Association's All-Century Team in 2007 which featured the compilation of the top 33 football players in the 100-year history of high school football in the state of Florida.