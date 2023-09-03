Where is Trey Sanders from? Hometown, college, age, height, and more to know about the TCU running back

TCU Horned Frogs running back Trey Sanders is quite the college football veteran going into the current season. The Florida-born was a top prospect coming out of high school. He had played for IMG Academy, where he was trained by former NFL running back Cadillac Williams.

Initially, Sanders committed to play for Alabama Crimson Tide in 2018. He spent three seasons under Nick Saban, where he was granted a medical redshirt for his first year in 2019, because of a season-ending ACL injury. He once again succumbed to an injury in the 2020 campaign, prior to which he had only 134 rushing yards and 30 carries for that season.

2021 was kinder to Sanders, who saw more time on the field, and made an appearance in 13 games for Alabama. However, he still played for a limited time, rushing for 314 rushing yards and two rushing TDs, while catching six passes for 55 yards.

Last season saw him make 10 appearances for the Crimson Tide. During these games, he recorded 80 rushing yards and 1 rushing TD. As TCU Horned Frogs were preparing to face Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 national championships, Sanders announced that he would be transferring to TCU, making him the third player from Alabama on the team, after JoJo Earle and OT Tommy Brockermeyer.

Trey Sanders: Age, Height, and Weight

The running back was born on 15th September, 1999. Sanders stands six feet tall and weighs 214 lbs.

Trey Sanders did not have a winning debut with TCU

Last year saw the-Sonny Dykes- coached TCU make it to the national championship finals, only to lose to Georgia with an embarrassing 7-65 scoreline.

There are a lot of expectations riding on the shoulders of Dykes and TCU to make it to the national championships once again.

The Horned Frogs recently lost 45-42 to Colorado Buffaloes in their Week 1 game of the 2023 college football season, thereby handing Deion Sanders a memorable debut.

Trey Sanders also got time on the field. He went on to rack three rushing TDs during the game, including one TD which put TCU in the lead by four points. But it was not enough for TCU to clinch the win.

TCU Horned Frogs will have to pull their socks up for their next game against Nicholls State at their home ground on September 10th.