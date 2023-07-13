Where does Xavier Worthy rank among Big 12 wide receivers? Is the Texas Longhorn a promising prospect in the 2024 draft class?

Xavier Worthy is entering his final season in college and will be highly touted entering the 2024 NFL draft, but is he the best wide receiver in the Big 12?

Worthy has played two seasons with Texas and enters his third season looking for his first 1,000-yard season. Yet, he remains the Longhorns' best and most dynamic receiver.

Heading into the Big 12, there is no question that Worthy is the best wide receiver in the conference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Can Xavier Worthy live up to the hype?

Xavier Worthy had 62 receptions for 982 yards and 12 touchdowns in his freshmen season for Texas. In his sophomore year, had 60 catches for 760 yards and nine touchdowns.

Although his sophomore season was a bit of a down year, Worthy remains the biggest receiver in the Big 12, as even when he is double-teamed, he still can get the ball.

Xavier Worthy is projected to be a first-round pick when he enters the draft. Entering the 2023 season, Isaiah Neyor is back from injury and AD Mitchell transferred from Georgia, which means teams may not be able to double team Worthy.

If they don't double-team Worthy, a 1,000-yard season seems likely for the best receiver in the Big 12.

Xavier Worthy catches a touchdown

As long as Worthy and Quinn Ewers stay healthy, they should form a great tandem. If Worthy plays every game, he will only increase his stock ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, as he is clearly the best WR in the Big 12 and one of the best WR in all of college football.

Outside of Worthy, the other wide receivers to keep an eye on are Jerand Bradley out of Texas Tech (who enters his second season) and Kansas State's Phillip Brooks (who rounds out the top three).

Bradley is a bigger receiver than Worthy as he is 6-foot-5, 215 lbs, compared to Worthy being 6-foot-1, 175 lbs.

Even though Bradley is bigger, Worthy still is tall enough and can get enough height on the jump balls which adds to his skill set.

Ultimately, Worthy is a complete package and should be primed to have another solid season in what should be his final season in college.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : Do you think Xavier Worthy is the best WR in the Big 12? Yes No 0 votes