Which college does Brock Lesnar's daughter play for? More about shot put athlete Mya Lesnar

Mya Lesnar is an exact replica of her father and WWE icon, Brock Lesnar, and she is following in his footsteps in college sports. However, Mya is in no way aiming to become a wrestler like Brock, a two-time NCAA wrestling champion.

Mya has been involved in track and field events at the collegiate level. She participates in shot put and is beginning to make a name for herself in the sport. Mya recently caught the attention of many after breaking a school record. Let's examine where she's having her college career.

Which college does Brock Lesnar's daughter compete for?

Mya Lesnar is a shot put athlete for Colorado State University. She is a multi-sport athlete, having competed in volleyball, discus and hammer throw. However, she has yet to participate in those sports for the Rams. Nonetheless, we could see her get involved in them at the university soon.

Brock Lesnar's daughter started her college track and field career at Arizona State University. She gained considerable mainstream attention after joining Sun Devil Track and Field. As one of America's prominent shot-putters, she earned the title of Minnesota State champion.

Mya Lesnar was included in the Arizona State University sports program while still a high school student, which is a testament to her exceptional athletic abilities. She went on to prove this level of brilliance after enrolling at the university, living up to the hype.

The highly-rated athlete eventually transferred to Colorado State University, where she continued her brilliance in the college track and field landscape. Her career at both universities has been marked by constant improvement and the zeal to always get better.

Mya Lesnar breaks Colorado State shot put record

Mya Lesnar, 21, has made college sports headlines after establishing a new shot put record at Colorado State. The brilliant athlete threw an impressive distance of 18.50 meters, achieving both a personal best and setting a new record for her school.

Her accomplishment has resonated within the athletic community and garnered substantial attention on social media. This continues to place the trajectory of her college career in an upward movement, as it has been since it started at Arizona State.

The former Minnesota State champion is now ranked as the sixth-best shot-putter in the United States, showcasing a significant leap over time.