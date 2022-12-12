USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy for 2022 on Saturday night. The 20-year-old had an astonishing sophomore season with the team, racking up a stellar 47 touchdowns (37 passing) over the course of the season.

Williams also became the eighth Heisman Trophy winner produced by USC, a new college football record for a team with the highest number of award winners. The previous Trojans to win the award were Mike Garrett (1965), OJ Simpson (1968), Charles White (1979), Marcus Allen (1981), Carson Palmer (2002), Matt Leinart (2004), and Reggie Bush (2005).

However, college football records officially still show that USC has seven Heisman winners as the 2005 award by Reggie Bush was later vacated. Nonetheless, at a star-studded event this weekend, USC managed to go level with rivals Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Oklahoma, each of whom have also produced seven Heisman winners since the trophy's inception.

How did Caleb Williams fare in 2022 and win the Heisman Trophy?

USC quarterback Caleb Williams

Williams won the Heisman Trophy quite comfortably, beating three fellow quarterbacks to the prestigious award. He finished with 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points, ahead of TCU's Max Duggan, who scored 1,420 points. Ohio State's CJ Stroud finished third with 539 points, while Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett earned 349 points.

The award-winning USC quarterback has put up a staggering 4,075 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. Williams also added 372 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

He led the Trojans to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Pac-12 Championship Game. However, he suffered a hamstring injury in the defeat to Utah in the Championship matchup. The loss potentially cost the Trojans a playoff spot.

USC is yet to confirm whether Williams will be able to play in the Cotton Bowl game against the Tulane Green Wave on January 2, 2023. If he is fit enough to start, the Trojans will fancy their chances of beating Tulane.

