Which conference has the worst record in College Football Playoff? Ranking the P5 conferences from best to worst

The College Football Playoff began after the 2014 season and has helped change the landscape of the sport.

Every year, which four teams will be selected for the playoff is a massive debate. However, since 2014, some conferences have found success while others have struggled.

Let's understand how each conference has done in the CFP.

Rankings conference success in College Football Playoff

#1, SEC

Unsurprisingly, the SEC has had the most success in the CFP and played the most games.

The conference has had 12 appearances in the CFP and is 16-6 for a .727 winning percentage. It has also won six National Championships since 2014.

#2, ACC

The ACC has been represented in the college football playoff eight times, with the conference going 6-6 for a .500 record.

Clemson represented the conference six times, going 6-4; Florida State once, going 0-1; and Notre Dame once, part of the ACC in 2020, going 0-1.

In the six times they appeared in the CFP, the Tigers have won two National Championships.

#3, Pac-12

Pac-12 has a .500 winning percentage

The Pac-12 will be no longer after the 2023 season, but the conference does have a representative in this year's CFP.

The Pac-12 has appeared in the CFP three times, with the conference going 2-2 for a .500 record. However, the conference still has one more game as the Washington Huskies play the Michigan Wolverines in the National Championship on Monday.

The Pac-12 has only been represented by Washington twice and Oregon once, with the Huskies being 1-1 and the Ducks being 1-1.

#4, Big Ten

The Big Ten has made it to the CFP nine times, with Michigan and Ohio State making it both in 2022.

The Big Ten has struggled in the playoffs, going 4-7, as the Buckeyes are 3-4, but won a National Championship in 2014. Meanwhile, the Wolverines are 1-2, as they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sugar Bowl last weekend to get their first win.

The only other team from the Big Ten to make the CFP was Michigan State in 2015, but they lost in the semifinals.

#5, Big 12

The worst Power 5 conference in the CFP is the Big 12, which dropped to 1-6 following Texas' Sugar Bowl loss to Washington.

It has been represented six times, with its lone win coming by TCU last year against Michigan. The Horned Frogs are 1-1 overall, Texas is 0-1, and the Oklahoma Sooners are 0-4.