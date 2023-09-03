Which team did Nick Saban coach in the NFL?

Nick Saban's remarkable coaching career spans 17 seasons with Alabama football. His achievements have unquestionably cemented his reputation as an outstanding figure in college football.

However, Saban also had a noteworthy stint as an NFL coach in the past. His lesser-known feat in the NFL includes leading the Miami Dolphins during his professional football career.

Nick Saban's journey with the Miami Dolphins

At the end of 2004, Saban was torn between starting a coaching journey in the NFL and returning to college football. He eventually joined the NFL in 2005 as the head coach of the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins presented him with an opportunity to not only coach but also lead the team to the Super Bowl. Although Saban chose the NFL, his transition came with unique challenges.

The players in the league earned substantial salaries and did not possess the discipline exhibited by college players. Striving through them, Saban achieved a winning record in his initial season. However, he could not replicate the level of success experienced with LSU in the past.

Saban's return to the college football landscape

Saban's first year was a success, unlike his second year in the NFL with the Dolphins. His disappointing 6-10 in 2006 subsequently made Saban lose the support of the Dolphins players, leading to his departure from the NFL.

Nick returned to college football by joining the University of Alabama in 2007. Since then, he has guided the Alabama Crimson Tides to an impressive six national championships.

Saban has emerged as an accomplished coach leading the Alabama Crimson Tides. His NFL journey in 2005 is a story of contemplation and his ultimate way back to the college football landscape. Although the Tides have opened their season after a period of uncertainty, Saban has confidence in them.