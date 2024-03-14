Who did $70M worth Patrick Mahomes date in college? Exploring star QB’s relationship during Texas Tech era

Patrick Mahomes is considered one of the NFL's best and most talented quarterbacks. He attended Texas Tech University and became its starting QB in his sophomore year. Given his ability to make explosive plays, Mahomes, who now has a net worth of $70 million per Celebrity Net Worth, started gaining attention from all around the country.

Fans want to know more about his personal life, especially who he was dating as a young prospect in college.

Who was Patrick Mahomes dating in college?

When he joined the Red Raiders, the three-time Super Bowl champion was already dating Brittany Lynne, a former professional soccer player.

The two met each other when they attended Whitehouse High School in Texas and also attended Brittany's junior prom together in May 2013.

This means the high school sweethearts have been together for almost a decade.

While Patrick represented the Red Raiders, Brittany attended the University of Texas in Tyler and played soccer there. Whenever her schedule allowed, she cheered for him from the sidelines.

After graduating in 2017, she signed with the Icelandic professional soccer team, Afturelding. The couple maintained a long-distance relationship but always made time for each other to do fun activities like exploring the scenic Icelandic landscape.

The same year, the Kansas City Chiefs picked Patrick Mahomes in the first round as their rookie quarterback. Therefore, he moved to Kansas City and played there. After a year, when Brittany’s playing time was up in Iceland, she moved back to the U.S. and to Kansas City to live with her then-boyfriend. She also established her fitness brand to help people achieve their health and fitness goals.

Brittany supported Mahomes at the peak of his career

Patrick Mahomes won the NFL MVP award in 2018 and his first Super Bowl ring in 2020. But he was not the only one to get a ring; he surprised Brittany with a dazzler of her own when he proposed to her at the Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium.

The couple then announced that they were expecting their first child, a daughter whom they named Sterling Skye, and got married in Hawaii's scenic setting. The couple then had a son, Bronze, in November 2022.

In 2023 and 2024, Patrick Mahomes won his two Super Bowl rings. Throughout his career, Brittany has always been there to support him. The pair has come a long way from being high school sweethearts to making waves as an NFL power couple.