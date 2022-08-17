NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes' engagement ring for Brittany Matthews cost him whopping $800K

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is the proud owner of the largest contract in sports history, and the former NFL MVP is certainly putting that money to good use.

Back in September 2020, with the wind in his sails on the back of a Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Patrick Mahomes proposed to his high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews. As it turns out, the ring he bought Matthews set him back a ballpark figure of $800,000.

Kathryn Money, SVP of merchandising and retail expansion at Brilliant Earth, told Page Six:

“Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center gemstone, we estimate the cost of the ring to be between $350,000-$800,000."

Money added that the ring Patrick Mahomes purchased appears to feature an emerald-cut diamond set on "a white gold or platinum diamond-adorned double band,”

Patrick Mahomes' engagement to Brittany Matthews

Mahomes and Brittany Matthews went to school together back in Texas. The Chiefs QB became close with Matthews when he was a freshman at Whitehouse High School.

Mahomes proposed to Matthews in September 2020. Months later, they welcomed their first child, Sterling Skye, shortly after the Chiefs' loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Super Bowl LV.

In March this year, the couple got married in Hawaii.

Mahomes' mammoth contract extension

Back in July 2020, Mahomes signed a 10-year extension with Kansas City worth a reported $503 million in all.

The deal included a reported $450 million in "new money" and is currently valid through the 2031 season.

Back then, the deal made the Chiefs superstar the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL with an average annual salary of $45 million. However, things move fast in a quarterback's market.

Since Mahomes' extension, back-to-back NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers signed an extension with the Green Bay Packers worth a reported $50.3 million, while the Arizona Cardinals handed Kyler Murray a five-year, $230.5 million extension ($46.1 million a year) with a $29 million signing bonus and $160 million guaranteed.

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, who's currently suspended by the league, was also handed a massive contract after he was traded to the franchise, one that sees him take home $46 million a year.

As such, there have been rumors that the Kansas City Chiefs could look to ink a new extension with Mahomes, one that would see him reclaim his perch at the top of the highest-paid quarterback hierarchy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shivayan Roy