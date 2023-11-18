Who are the Abilene Christian-Texas A&M announcers Today on SECN+/ESPN+? All about CFB Week 12 game's coverage team

Texas A&M may have had just another mediocre season under (the now fired) head coach Jimbo Fisher. But perhaps, this is one game where they're not much of an underdog. They're facing off against the Abilene Christian Wildcats, who are themselves by no means a marquee team.

The Aggies are 6-4 on the season and are fresh off a massive 51-10 destruction of Mississippi State. As previously mentioned, they recently fired Fisher after almost six seasons with no discernable success, which could play a part in this upcoming matchup. Assistant coach Elijah Robinson is taking over temporarily until they find a more permanent replacement for Fisher down the line.

As for the Wildcats, there's not a lot of confidence for them heading into this game. They're 5-5 on the year and are not exactly a household name to show for it. But perhaps the biggest positive note for them against the Aggies is their defense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Abilene Christian vs Texas A&M game announcers

The game announcers for the game on SECN+/ESPN+ will be Courtney Lyle, Hutson Mason, Ashley Stroehlein. Lyle will be the play-by-play commentator, Mason will be the analyst, and Stroehlein will be on the sidelines.

What time is the Abilene Christian vs Texas A&M game today?

The Abilene Christian Wildcats will clash against the Texas A&M Aggies at 12 PM ET.

What to expect in the Abilene Christian vs Texas A&M game?

Texas A&M is done with their first game of the post-Jimbo Fisher era, and fans expect them to keep going. Abilene Christian is not expected to give them a massive fight, even if they aren't at their best.

But then again, given the right circumstances, the Wildcats' defense could still give the Aggies a few problems. In their most recent win against North Alabama, Wildcats forced a good amount of turnovers and basically stalled their opponents' offense in the mud (via College Football News).

This Abilene Christian vs Texas A&M matchup could turn into a slow, low-scoring affair which could only be won by a single play down the stretch. Aside from that, the Wildcats' offensive line could hold long enough if they stay focused.

For now, the biggest thing they need to fix is their rushing defense, something that the Aggies could definitely focus on doing in this game.