Alabama vs Auburn continues this week's incredibly packed slate of college football action. To Crimson Tide and Tigers fans, this clash is the legendary "Iron Bowl."

While not as notorious as Michigan and Ohio State's "The Game," Alabama versus Auburn has had its fill of contentious matchups over the years. And as one could expect, Nick Saban's squad handily leads the Iron Bowl in terms of head-to-head record (49-37). But this also hides the fact that Auburn has actually beaten Nick Saban the most out of any other program in CFB history.

The last winner of the Iron Bowl is, of course, Alabama, when they beat the Tigers 49-27 in Tuscaloosa last year. The last time Auburn won it was back in 2019 – a three-point win after handily losing the year before. But for this year's edition, they're once again the underdogs to a Crimson Tide team that's 10-1 and favored to contend for the national title once more.

Alabama vs Auburn game announcers

The game announcers for the game on CBS/Paramount+ will be Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), and Jenny Dell (sidelines).

What time is the Alabama vs Auburn game today?

The Alabama vs Auburn college football game is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. ET.

What to expect in the Alabama vs Auburn game?

As previously mentioned, 'Bama is expected to win the Iron Bowl once again and further add to its dominance over Auburn. They are the clear favorites, but they can't afford to be caught napping and looking forward to their matchup with Georgia. The reason is simple: the Tigers can sneak a win out from under them.

Auburn is actually the only team out of everyone that ever came within at least one possession of league-leading Georgia. They only lost 27-20, when almost everyone else was losing in double digits. But if 'Bama's defense can hold out against Auburn's offense well enough, there's no reason to believe they won't pull off the win.

That said, both teams have something big riding on this game. Coach Hugh Freeze's squad, despite being 6-5 on the year, finally clinched Bowl eligibility after a win over Arkansas. For the Crimson Tide, a win in this rivalry game would be an excellent springboard for when they try to breach Georgia's air of invincibility in the SEC title game.