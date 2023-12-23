Who are the Arkansas State-Northern Illinois announcers today on ESPN? All about CFB Camellia Bowl game's coverage team

Arkansas State vs Northern Illinois headline the 2023 Camellia Bowl, and it's going to one interesting matchup. But while one could say that these two teams are far from a notorious pairing, they do have a history with each other. In a Bowl meeting back in 2012, the Huskies managed to secure a 38-20 victory.

The head-to-head matchup between these two teams is solely in Northern Illinois' ballpark at 7-1. They've also finished their regular season with two straight wins, and a victory in this Bowl will be their third straight.

For now, the Red Wolves just want to have a positive closure to their year after tallying a less-than-stellar 6-6 record. They were more or less inconsistent for most of the season, often losing by double digits even if a few of their wins were massive blowouts.

The 2023 Camellia Bowl will be their chance to finally make things right. But who will be the one that will actually come out on top?

Who are the Camellia Bowl Announcers Today?

The broadcast for the Arkansas State vs Northern Illinois clash will be led by Courtney Lyle, Hutson Mason, and Ashley Stroehlein. The voices on ESPN radio will be Mike Couzens and Aaron Murray.

What time is the Arkansas State vs Northern Illinois Game Today?

The Camellia Bowl is set for an 12:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the Arkansas State vs Northern Illinois game Today?

Neither of these two teams can outpace each other in terms of scoring. Arkansas State scores 27.5 PPG, while Northern Illinois scores 26.5 PPG. On this end of the field, things can stay close for a while. But there's a good chance that the Huskies' better defense could help them come away with a win.

The Huskies are among the best passing defenses in the nation, and compared to the Red Wolves, it is not even close. With a fifth-best and ninth-best passing defense in opponent pass yards/game and opponent yards/pass, Northern Illinois can make things ugly for Arkansas State in the air. Further, if the Red Wolves are forced to go to the ground game, they are in real trouble.

Basically, the 2023 Camellia Bowl featuring Arkansas State vs Northern Illinois features a poor passing team against one that is excellent and defending the pass.

