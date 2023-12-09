Who are the Army-Navy Football Game announcers today on CBS? All about CFB Week 15 game's coverage team

The FBS only has a single game scheduled for December 9th: Army vs Navy. Both the Black Knights and the Midshipmen have identical 5-6 win-loss records and are far from contending at all, but the game itself is still highly anticipated for its history.

Army vs Navy is a rivalry that all college football fans look forward to, even if they're fans of other teams. This 2023 edition of the clash is the 124th time that the Black Knights and the Midshipmen face each other on the gridiron. While it's no The Game or Iron Bowl, the Army vs Navy rivalry remains one of the most contentious in college football.

The thing is, however, 2023 will be some sort of an end of an era for these two teams (via CBS). That's because Army is set to join Navy in the AAC next year after being a longtime independent program.

What this means is that while the rivalry will indeed continue, it will not have any influence on the title race. The two squads won't face each other as part of a regular season matchup. However, they could theoretically face each other in consecutive weeks, should they occupy the top 2 positions in conference standings - the AAC title game and the scheduled yearly rivalry matchup.

Either way, here's a quick look at the upcoming Army vs Navy game--who's calling it, and who's favored to win.

Army vs Navy Announcers Today

Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson will be leading the Army vs Navy broadcast team on CBS. Nessler will be on play-by-play duties, while Danielson will serve as an analyst. Jenny Dell, on the other hand, will be the sideline reporter.

What time is the Army vs Navy Game Today?

The Army vs Navy college football game is slated for 3 P.M. ET.

What to expect in the Army vs Navy Game game Today?

The Black Knights and Midshipmen are quite close when it comes to overall numbers. Not only do they have identical win-loss records, but they're also not that far off in terms of important team stats (via NCAA).

Army scores a modest 20.8 PPG(points per game) on average, while Navy is not that far off at 18.2 PPG. The two teams also allow 22.9 and 23.0 opponent PPG respectively. The only category where one really outshines the other is total offense, with Army averaging 315.7 compared to Navy's 299.5. So fans could likely expect a low-scoring, defensive battle--until the Black Knights break free and open the floodgates on offense.