Who is Auburn's starting QB today? Exploring Tigers' QB depth chart ahead of Week 2 game vs. California

Auburn's starting QB in the season opener against Massachusetts was Payton Thorne but his position isn't all that secure after a memorable cameo by his rival for the starting job, Robby Ashford.

The Auburn Tigers started the season with a 59-14 demolition job on the Massachusetts Minutemen while the California Golden Bears also obliterated the North Texas Mean Green 58-21.

Payton Thorne was named Auburn's starting QB by coach Hugh Freeze before the season began and he threw for 141 passing yards resulting in one touchdown against UMass. He is set to continue as the starter against Cal.

During the fall scrimmage, the question around Auburn's starting QB was so close that Freeze changed his mind about it a few times.

“Yesterday, I had my mind made up. After today, I need to watch the film before I say (who wins).”

Freeze further explained the reasons why he opted for Thorne over Ashford who at this moment seems to have won the battle for Auburn's starting QB.

"The reason Payton is getting the nod is just the leadership ability and the understanding of the offense," Freeze said. "He's been in some really good battles and just seems like he was more efficient in the decision-making."

Auburn's starting QB: Exploring the options between Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford

The starting QB job for the Tigers isn't as straightforward as many teams. When Robby Ashford took to the field against Massachusetts, he recorded three rushing touchdowns despite throwing for just three yards.

While naming Thorne the starting QB, Freeze praised Ashford as well.

"I believe with all my heart that Robby Ashford gives us an absolute better chance to win the game if he accepts this news and continues to work and develop himself," Freeze said. "He might be the most freakish athlete I've ever had at quarterback."

Robby Ashford recently spoke about his relationship with his fellow quarterback and Auburn's starting quarterback Payton Thorne.

"We're brothers... There's not gonna be any hate. We didn't have that last year. We had a lot of toxicity in the room. We got that out, and now we've just got a band of brothers in that room."

He also spoke about losing the battle for the starting job.

“Am I good enough? It didn’t feel like I was good enough, had a few rough days,” Ashford said. “I was just sitting at home and almost just felt like I needed to give up.”

The Tigers will face the Golden Bears on Saturday, 9 September at the California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, California with a scheduled kickoff time of 10:30 P.M. EST.

