Who was Avery Atkins? Exploring the life of former Florida CB who was found dead in a car

The story of Avery Atkins is one every Florida Gators fan would remember. He was a highly touted defensive player coming into college. Atkins attended Mainland High School, proving himself as an All-State CB and RB, and was seen as a four-star recruit by Rivals.com.

Atkins went on to commit to the Gators, despite receiving offers from numerous top-tier colleges. He was also the highest-rated prospect when Urban Meyer took charge as the coach of Florida.

But unfortunately, Avery Atkins left for his heavenly abode in 2007. A football player with great potential, he did not get the opportunity to showcase his range.

Avery Atkins: High School and college records

Atkins was born in Daytona Beach, Florida. He went on to attend Mainland High School, where he figured out his talent in football. His capabilities as a defensive back left a lot of fans in awe over his potential on the gridiron. Atkins' junior year at Mainland saw him rack up 61 carries for 513 yards and eight rushing TDs. His performance led to him being named to the Florida 5A all-state team.

In his senior year, Atkins filled up for both cornerback and safety positions on the team. He recorded 40-plus tackles with 8 INTs, returning three of them for TDs. He was considered one of the four-star prospects coming into the world of college football.

In 2005, Avery Atkins became a true freshman for Florida Gators. He got a decent amount of playing time on the team, finishing the season with appearances in all 12 games for Florida. He racked up nine tackles with 1 INT and one fumble recovery, becoming the preferred starter for the team in 2006. Fans will remember the final game of the regular season against Florida State, where he put up a career-high number of four tackles and gave a glimpse of his potential in the world of college football.

But soon after, he was charged with alleged domestic battery by the mother of his child. This led to Atkins dropping out of Florida and enrolling himself at Bethune-Cookman College, where he played three games in 2006. The former defensive back player dropped out from there as well, and tried to make a comeback to Florida.

Atkins found himself unable to commit and ultimately returned to Daytona Beach. In 2007, he lost his life in an unfortunate drug overdose.

How did Avery Atkins die?

On June 5, 2007, Avery Atkins passed away in the garage of his aunt's home in Port Orange, Florida. Just three days prior to his, the police had arrested him for possession of crack cocaine, making it his third arrest in three months. He was pronounced dead after being taken to the Halifax Medical Center.

According to the autopsy, a high dosage of ecstasy and carbon monoxide were found in his body, This led to the Florida police ruling his death as an accidental overdose rather than suicide. His death was a big shock to everyone who knew him in Florida.

Atkins had a great future ahead of him as a professional football player. The incident brought the personal lives of young athletes to the fore. Excellence on the field requires a balanced personal life, and proper guidance becomes pivotal.