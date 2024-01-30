Who has the best hand signs in college football? Top 5 teams with unique hand gestures

College football is about more than just wins and losses on the field: it's about a sense of community. A team's hand gestures to represent the university and the football program are important aspects of the game.

Let's take a look at five of the more unique hand gestures in college football and discuss why they are impactful.

Top 5 teams with unique hand gestures

#5: Houston Cougars

The Houston Cougars have an interesting hand gesture where they grab and stick out the index, middle and pinky fingers. Its lure is what makes it unique in itself. It dates back to 1953 when an athlete accidentally lost a toe after it got caught in a door. Rival fans at the University of Texas made the gesture to tease the player, but it stuck on as a rallying cry for the Cougars.

#4: Texas Tech Red Raiders

The hand signal for the Texas Tech Red Raiders is simple. All they do is finger guns in the sky. The idea is that the Red Raiders are shooting their opponents, but it is a little classy as they are not pointing at the opposition. However, it is such a simple yet unique thing in the heart of Texas.

#3: Miami Hurricanes

When you think of college football hand gestures, "The U" should immediately jump to mind. Just a simple U-hand gesture is easy to do and brings a lot of pride to the program. Just imitating the program's logo is pretty simple and cool at the same time.

#2: Oregon Ducks

Another simplistic hand gesture is the "O" that the Oregon Ducks do. The story behind it is interesting, as a musician from the school band made the gesture to indicate the next song to play. It would be adopted by former quarterback Joey Harrington and would catch on like wildfire.

#1: Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns is arguably the biggest hand gesture in college sports, as its reach proves how significant it is. It's to the point where you can find it as an emoji! With the team named the Longhorns and showing the horns, this has been the most unique hand signal in all of sports.

