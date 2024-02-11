Who is Bill O'Brien's wife, Colleen O'Brien? What we know about Boston HC's personal life

Bill O'Brien has been the buzz of the town in recent days after unexpectedly changing job twice in a month. The 54-year-old has been involved in football for nearly three decades, having coached in both college football and the NFL.

O'Brien is married to his long-time romantic partner Colleen O'Brien and has two children with her. So, what do we know about his wife and his personal life?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Who is Bill O'Brien's wife, Colleen O'Brien?

Colleen O'Brien is a Boston College graduate who met Bill O'Brien when he was a graduate assistant for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets from 1995-1997.

Expand Tweet

Colleen met her husband through a mutual friend and Georgia Tech tight ends coach Doug Marrone.

She recalls that she had accompanied Doug to a local sports bar in Atlanta, where Bill O'Brien and the Georgia Tech coaching staff were celebrating a win over North Carolina.

That's when she met Bill, and they instantly clicked with each other. They tied the knot in 1998 and have since been living a happy married life together. According to author Stephanie Loh, Colleen's first impression of Bill was that he had a great sense of humor, like her, despite being visibly in love with the game of football.

"There were so many football games on that he was really busier watching games than talking to me. But one thing I noticed about him was his sense of humor. He's very funny, very self-deprecating. Sarcastic. I can be that way, too. So we hit it off."

When Colleen first met Bill, she was studying law and preparing to become a sports athletic director. But as her relationship with Bill grew, she decided to become a full-time housewife and take care of their two children while Bill climbed up the coaching ranks.

Also Read: Deiondra Sanders wishes Coach Prime’s son Shilo Sanders on his special day - “Happy birthday, love you”

Bill O'Brien's children

The 54-year-old has two sons with his wife Colleen, Jack and Michael. Michael is a freshman and a member of the baseball team at Tufts University.

His younger son, Jack, is suffering from a unique brain disorder called lissencephaly. However, that has not deterred him and from helping his son live his life to the fullest, and they are also getting help in the Boston region.

Expand Tweet

As Michael is studying at Tufts, his family has been living in Boston. After being named the new coach of the Boston College Eagles, it provides him an opportunity to live together with his wife and his children.

Read More: What condition does Bill O'Brien's son, Jack, have? What we know about Boston HC's son's disease