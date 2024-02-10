What condition does Bill O Brien's son, Jack, have? What we know about Boston HC's son disease

The recent appointment of Bill O Brien as the coach of Boston College brings a blend of experience, leadership and a compelling personal narrative.

Amid the excitement surrounding his return to the collegiate ranks, a significant aspect of O'Brien's life shines a light on the intersection of family and career challenges.

His son Jack's battle with a rare neurological disorder adds depth to O'Brien's story, showcasing resilience amidst adversity.

What condition does Bill O Brien's son have?

Bill's son, Jack O'Brien, has a unique brain disorder known as lissencephaly. His brain is smoother than normal, missing the usual folds, making things tough for his growth.

Lissencephaly leads to considerable physical and mental disabilities. It touches every part of a kid's life. Despite the hurdles, Jack is getting help in the Boston region.

Acoording to American Academy of Neurology, lissencephaly is found in about one of 100,000 newborns. It's an uncommon genetically linked disorder that heavily impacts those affected and their families.

Bill O Brien's younger son Michael

Bill O Brien's younger son, Michael, is a freshman at Tufts University and a member of the baseball team.

In an interview with The Boston Globe, O'Brien emphasized the importance of family amidst his coaching career's demands:

"Family's everything. My family's the most important thing to me."

Bill O Brien: Bringing NFL expertise to college football

Bill O Brien has deep roots in Boston and is a veteran in football coaching, with over 30 years of experience.

He has held the role of coach for Penn State and the Houston Texans. Moreover, he has been a pillar for the New England Patriots and Ohio State.

Blake James, the athletic director of Boston College, openly trusts in O'Brien's leadership over the program. He said:

"Bill is a gifted leader who has had a tremendous amount of success as a head coach and coordinator at both the collegiate and NFL levels."

With the Nittany Lions, O'Brien had two seasons. He managed 15 wins and nine losses. He even got Big Ten Coach of the Year!

With the Houston Texans, he fared well too. In six seasons, his team went four times to the playoffs. AD Blake James highlighted the coach's dedication, which wasn't just about winning. It was about being excellent, both on the field and off.

"His passion for teaching football and developing young men make him a great fit to lead Boston College to greater heights," James remarked.

Additionally, O'Brien's recent stint as offensive coordinator at Alabama showcased his ability in coaching quarterbacks, with notable successes including Bryce Young's Heisman Trophy-winning season.