Who is Blake Baker’s wife Roslyn Jones? More about new LSU DC’s life partner

Blake Baker is LSU's new defense coordinator. The former Tulane linebacker returns to LSU on a $2.5 million annual salary deal, making him the highest-paid assistant coach in college football.

His previous stint at LSU was between Jan. 2021 and Jan. 2022 when he served as linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator.

Baker's interlude at Missouri saw him serve as safeties coach before getting promoted to defensive coordinator. Now, he's back among Brian Kelly's coaching staff as the Tigers undertake an overhaul of the defensive staff. In anticipation of Baker's move to his new role, we take a look at his personal life.

Who is Blake Baker’s wife?

Blake Baker's wife is Roslyn Jones, a former LSU soccer star. Jones' hometown is Mandeville in Louisiana. She attended Fountainbleau High School for her high school education. She enrolled at Louisiana State University in 2005, playing for the Tigers' soccer program as a forward.

After her freshman season, Jones was on the SEC Freshman Academic Honor Roll. She remained on the SEC academic honor roll throughout her college career.

She was also named in the Second-team All-SEC in 2006, her sophomore season. Jones was made the captain of the LSU Tigers female soccer team in her senior season.

By the time she left LSU, she had 82 career appearances, which was the most of any LSU soccer player at the time. She was also top-10 in career points for the Tigers, as well as game-winning goals, assists, goals, goals per game, and shots on target.

Her marriage to Blake Baker is blessed with three kids: a daughter, Anderson, and two sons, Byron and Brady.

Baker is not timid about showing off his family on social media, with his Instagram feed littered with pictures of his wife and children. Jones, on the other hand, prefers a more quiet social media presence.

With the couple's history and connection to LSU, the Tigers fans will definitely be looking forward to having their family at game venues. And they may well be on their way to becoming one of college football's favorite couples.

Baker's coaching career has seen him moved around a bit since starting his career as a graduate assistant at Texas in 2010. He's worked at Arkansas State and Louisiana Tech as safeties coach, gaining promotion at Louisiana Tech to defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Stints at Miami (FL), LSU, and Missouri would follow before his latest appointment as the Tigers' defensive coordinator.

