Who are the Bowling Green-Minnesota announcers today on ESPN? All about the Quick Lane Bowl game's coverage team

The 2023 Quick Lane Bowl features a rematch between the Bowling Green Falcons and the Minnesota Golden Gophers, two teams that clashed back in the 2021 postseason. Back then, the Falcons upset the heavily favored Golden Gophers, who now aim to avenge their loss.

For Bowling Green, this marks their second consecutive appearance in the Quick Lane Bowl, following a commendable 7-5 season (with a respectable 5-3 record in the MAC). But looking beyond the immediate game, Bowling Green is focused on the future, irrespective of the outcome.

On the other hand, despite finishing the season with a sub-.500 record, Minnesota secured a Bowl invite due to a shortage of .500 teams (via CBS Sports). Their academic standing played a pivotal role in the selection process, which is the main reason they're here. Head Coach P.J. Fleck expressed gratitude for the Bowl bid, emphasizing that a win would be a fitting conclusion to their season.

Who are the Quick Lane Bowl announcers today?

The broadcast team for the Bowling Green vs Minnesota clash will be led by Connor Onion, Dustin Fox, and Tori Petry. Meanwhile, the voices on Bowl Season radio will be Kyle Wiggs, John Denton, and Adam Jaksa.

What time is the Quick Lane Bowl game Today?

The Quick Lane Bowl is set for a 2 p.m. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the Bowling Green vs Minnesota game today?

Heading into this year's Quick Lane Bowl, Bowling Green is one of the worst offensive teams in the nation, and that's being generous. They're 86th in rushing offense, 106th in passing offense, and a lowly 71st in scoring, averaging just 26.3 points per game. So the main question for them coming into this game is: can they score?

Against Minnesota's mediocre defense, they probably can. A quick look at the Golden Gophers' defensive performance highlights major weaknesses in both their running and passing defense. The only part they're good at is limiting opponents' rushing attempts, where they're ranked 27th. But since they fall short in all other team defense categories, perhaps even the low-scoring Falcons can put points on the board.

But Bowling Green is far from the only team here that struggles to score. So for the 2023 Quick Lane Bowl, the outlook is quite clear: it points toward a low-scoring affair, not attributed to exceptional defensive prowess but rather to the difficulty both teams face in consistently putting points on the board.

