Brione Ramsey-Brooks became a sensation on account of his impressive physical dimensions, standing at an imposing 6-foot-5 and weighing 455 pounds. This piece brings you 5 major insights into the life of "Big Bubba."

Despite receiving scholarship offers from many different football programs like Houston, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Oregon, and Arizona, Ramsey-Brooks made the decision to start his college football career with TCU Horned Frogs.

Ramsey-Brooks led his high school team to 2 consecutive State Championships

Brione Ramsey-Brooks is a Dallas native and went to school at South Oak Cliff High. The famous freshman led them to 2 wins in consecutive years at the State Championship.

Brione Ramsey-Brooks earned recognition on the national stage, securing the No. 108 spot among interior linemen, according to 247Sports. He has a three-star college recruit status and has an overall ranking of No. 235. However, it was his towering appearance that made the additional cut for the fans. One such fan wrote-

Brione was listed as 380 lbs on HS but has a weight of 455 pounds. In fact, while his prospect information on 247Sports initially listed Ramsey-Brooks at six-foot-four and 380 pounds, the revelation of his remarkable 455-pound stature has rapidly seen him achieve a newfound status as a beloved fan favorite.

Ramsey-Brooks has managed to capture the pre-season spotlight, even overshadowing notable figures like Arch Manning from the esteemed Manning football dynasty. While Manning is set to join Texas Longhorns soon, Brione has ensured a cult following already.

The presence of Ramsey-Brooks has ignited a frenzy among college football enthusiasts on Twitter, generating an influx of awe-struck reactions and genuine admiration waiting for him to take his TCU stint by storm.