TCU freshman Brione Ramsey-Brooks has become an overnight sensation after images of the offensive lineman went viral on social media.

The buzz is all about Ramsey-Brooks' size coming in at 6-foot-5 and weighing a mammoth 455 pounds.

Hailing from Dallas South Oak Cliff, Texas, Brione "Big Bubba" Ramsey-Brooks led South Oak Cliff High School to a state championship in 2021 and was considered a three-star recruit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brione Ramsey-Brooks was ranked No. 108 nationally among interior linemen by 247Sports. He is also listed at No. 235 overall.

Houston, Oregon and Arizona all offered him scholarships, but he opted for the TCU Horned Frogs to begin his college football journey.

Ramsey-Brooks has grabbed all the pre-season attention from prospect Arch Manning of the football royalty Manning family joining the Texas Longhorns.

College football fans on Twitter simply couldn't get enough of the man mountain eliciting awe-filled responses and admiration.

One fan wrote:

"In awe at the size of the lad...an absolute unit"

Alex Eadie @eadie_alex @bykevinclark in awe at the size of the lad...an absolute unit

Ben Stevens @BenScottStevens



His name is Brione “Big Bubba” Ramsey-Brooks.



He’s a 6’5, 455 (!!) lb freshman OL for TCU.



And he eats defenders for quite literally every meal. twitter.com/simcoxstephen/… I have recently discovered my new favorite athlete.His name is Brione “Big Bubba” Ramsey-Brooks.He’s a 6’5, 455 (!!) lb freshman OL for TCU.And he eats defenders for quite literally every meal. pic.twitter.com/DJihl1y3CS

Ben Stevens @BenScottStevens It might be a typo on TCU’s roster page.



But Brione was listed as 380 lbs in HS.



So I am in love with the idea that Sonny Dykes said “No, More!”

TCU coach Sonny Dykes led the team on a historic 12-0 run last season alongside a college football playoff appearance, even though they were unfancied before the season began.

Fans will trust his recruiting instincts when it comes to Ramsey-Brooks and his potential upside for the program.

In this era of famous student-athletes getting NIL deals like confetti, don't be surprised to see the TCU freshman get multiple deals and rank highly on On3's NIL valuation list.

Is Brione Ramsey-Brooks currently the heaviest college football player?

Desmond Watson - South Carolina vs. Florida

Football has some of the biggest players of all sports, but even then, some of the players to have played have jaw-dropping proportions. But is Brione Ramsey-Brooks currently the heaviest college player?

Desmond Watson, Florida's defensive tackle, was by far the biggest college player currently active before Ramsey-Brooks crashed the party. Watson has been listed at 6-foot-5, 415 pounds.

Watson's performance against Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl cemented his reputation as a big game player and made him a fan favorite.

Jackson State's Maximus Gibbs' switch from offensive lineman to defensive lineman showed the flexibility of big men in college football. Gibbs is listed at 6-foot-7 and 390 pounds.

He was part of coach Deion Sanders' brilliant team at Jackson State that contained stars like Shedeur and Shilo Sanders before they departed for Colorado.

Samu Taumanupepe of Texas A&M is listed as 6-foot-3 and 380 pounds, still a considerable presence, and yet, nowhere near Brione Ramsey-Brooks.

There have only been two players over 400 pounds to have played in the NFL, showing just how rarely traveled the road Brione Ramsey-Brooks is attempting to take is.