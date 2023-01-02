Who are Bryce Young's parents, Craig and Julie Young? All you need to know

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has made his impact on the football field over the last two years. In 2021, his first year as a starter for the Crimson Tide, the quarterback threw for 4,782 passing yards and an outstanding 47 touchdowns.

This led him to be named the Heisman Trophy winner for the 2021 NCAA football season. Young became the first quarterback from the University of Alabama to win the coveted award.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Alabama QB Bryce Young, the potential No. 1 pick, announced he is entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

Although the Crimson Tide didn't compete for a national championship this year, the Alabama quarterback still had an impressive junior season. He threw for 3,000 yards despite dealing with a shoulder injury.

On Monday morning, the Alabama quarterback officially declared for the NFL Draft. Likely a top draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, he will now set his sights on preparing for his football career at the next level.

However, the question arises - who helped Bryce Young get to this point in his football career? That would be none other than his parents, Craig and Julie Young.

Who are Bryce Young's parents Craig and Julie?

Bryce Young was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but his family moved to Pasadena, California, when he was young. He began his high school football career at Cathedral High School in Los Angeles.

However, his parents wanted him to have a better opportunity and moved to Santa Ana, California, so that he could attend Mater Dei High School, where he played his last two seasons.

He was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and his parents were well-known to be involved in the recruiting process. They were said to be instrumental in his decision to flip his commitment from the University of Southern California to the University of Alabama.

His parents, Craig and Julie, have been married for 27 years and have been together for over 30. The Heisman-winning quarterback is an only child.

According to his official Instagram page, Craig is a consultant, speaker, and counselor, and founded Young Consulting Group LLC. He is a licensed therapist with a degree in sociology.

Craig has also worked as a licensed therapist and done motivational speaking, along with mentoring. He is active on Instagram and posts about his family, football, and even motivational posts.

Not much is known about the Alabama quarterback's mother, Julie. Her Instagram page is set to private. But she has always been seen in the stands at Alabama football games the last three seasons, supporting her son.

