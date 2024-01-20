Who is Caleb Downs brother, Josh Downs? All we know about former Alabama DB's family

Josh Downs is a rookie wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts and the brother of Caleb Downs, a former defensive back at Alabama. Josh and Caleb are sons of Gary McLinton Downs Jr. and Tanya Downs and were born in Suwanee, Georgia. Josh was born in 2001, and Caleb in 2004.

Joshua, known as Josh, is named after the biblical figure in the book of Joshua.

Josh grew up in Georgia, where he played football at North Gwinnett High School. He had an impressive high school career, with 187 receptions for 3,019 yards and 32 touchdowns and played in the 2020 All-American Bowl.

The Indianapolis Colts picked Josh Downs in the 2023 NFL draft

The Colts took the Josh Downs with the 79th pick in the 2023 NFL draft and the WR had a decent rookie campaign.

A two-time First-team All-ACC selection and back-to-back 1,000-yard season maestro for North Carolina, Downs brought assurances of immediate impact to Indianapolis.

In his rookie season with the Colts, Downs hauled in 68 passes (42nd in the league), racking up 771 yards (45th overall) and two touchdowns.

Josh Downs' net worth is estimated to be $5 Million, according to CA Knowledge.

Caleb Downs, the sibling of Josh Downs, is a standout in college

Josh’s brother Caleb was at a different school, attending Mill Creek High School in Hoschton.

Caleb Downs with Nick Saban

A coveted recruit in the 2023 class, the defensive back committed to Alabama on Jul. 27, 2022. He ranked among the nation's top players and was hailed as the premier safety prospect.

Caleb Downs entered Tuscaloosa as a heralded six-star, the class's highest-ranked safety, and lived up to the hype. Here are just a few of his accolades:

Defensive Football Player of the Year by USA Today (2023)

SEC Freshman of the Year (2023)

First-team All-SEC (2023)

SEC All-Freshman Team (2023)

Downs was crowned the All-American Bowl Player of the Year in 2022 and Caleb entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

More about Josh and Caleb Downs' father, Gary Downs

Josh and Caleb's father, Gary Downs, isn't just a proud dad cheering from the sidelines. He carved his own path on the gridiron as a collegiate running back at NC State and later in the NFL. He was drafted by the New York Giants in the third round of 1994.

Gary's professional career spanned six seasons across three teams: the Giants, the Denver Broncos, and the Atlanta Falcons.

He hung up his cleats after the 2000 season and now shares his knowledge and passion for the game as the recruiting coordinator and running backs coach at East Tennessee State University.

Josh Downs did not shadow his father Gary's footsteps

While his father played college football at NC State, Josh Downs opted for the North Carolina Tar Heels, where his uncle, Dré Bly, played defensive back before embarking on an 11-year NFL journey.

Dré Bly's legacy is certainly inspiring. Drafted in the second round by the Rams in 1999, he went on to become a two-time Pro Bowler and even secured a Super Bowl ring with the team in 2000.

