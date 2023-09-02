Who are CBS's college football announcers for 2023 games? All you need to know

The roster of CBS college football announcers for 2023 is ready and rarin' to go for this exciting CFB season. But who is lending their voices to the game this year?

Here is the current full lineup of broadcasters, including play-by-play callers, analysts, studio hosts, and sideline reporters. Which ones are you most looking forward to hearing or watching during the games?

Who are the CBS college football announcers for 2023?

Adam Zucker, Brian Jones, Rick Neuheisel

The trio of Adam Zucker, Brian Jones, and Rick Neuheisel will host the show "College Football Today" on CBS.

Zucker is a network veteran with the CBS Sports Network since 2003. He is joined by Jones, who formerly played college ball for the UCLA Bruins and the University of Texas at Austin. Neuheisel has been a college football studio analyst on the show since 2015.

Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jenny Dell

Nessler, Danielson, and Dell will also join the abovementioned crew. Nessler is an industry veteran who replaced the legendary Verne Lundquist in his return to CBS in 2017. Danielson is a former QB for the Detroit Lions and the Cleveland Browns. Jenny Dell is one of the leading sideline reporters in the group; she was hired in 2014 alongside Ian Eagle and Dan Fouts to replace Tracy Wolfson.

Here are the other names joining the show to perform a wide array of duties:

Tom McCarthy

Jason McCourty

Tiffany Blackmon

Rich Waltz

Aaron Taylor

Other reporters who are part of the CBS college football announcers for 2023

Amanda Guerra

Justin Walters

Brandon Baylor

Emily Proud

Keiana Martin

Other announcers

Chris Lewis

Ross Tucker

Jordan Kent

Carter Blackburn

Ed Cohen

Chick Hernandez

Alex Del Barrio

Jason Knapp

Michael Grady

Other analysts

Brock Vereen

Taylor McHargue

Adam Breneman

Robert Turbin

Malik Zaire

Donte Whitner

Christian Fauria

Lastly, there are different sets of CBS college football announcers for 2023 covering Navy and Army football. These are as follows:

Navy

John Sadak

Jordan Kent

Randy Cross

Sheehan Stanwick Burch

Army

Chris Lewis

Ross Tucker

Tina Cervasio

Dave Ryan

Adam Breneman