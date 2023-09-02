Who are CBS's college football announcers for 2023 games? All you need to know

The roster of CBS college football announcers for 2023 is ready and rarin' to go for this exciting CFB season. But who is lending their voices to the game this year?
Here is the current full lineup of broadcasters, including play-by-play callers, analysts, studio hosts, and sideline reporters. Which ones are you most looking forward to hearing or watching during the games?
Who are the CBS college football announcers for 2023?
Adam Zucker, Brian Jones, Rick Neuheisel
The trio of Adam Zucker, Brian Jones, and Rick Neuheisel will host the show "College Football Today" on CBS.
Zucker is a network veteran with the CBS Sports Network since 2003. He is joined by Jones, who formerly played college ball for the UCLA Bruins and the University of Texas at Austin. Neuheisel has been a college football studio analyst on the show since 2015.
Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jenny Dell
Nessler, Danielson, and Dell will also join the abovementioned crew. Nessler is an industry veteran who replaced the legendary Verne Lundquist in his return to CBS in 2017. Danielson is a former QB for the Detroit Lions and the Cleveland Browns. Jenny Dell is one of the leading sideline reporters in the group; she was hired in 2014 alongside Ian Eagle and Dan Fouts to replace Tracy Wolfson.
Here are the other names joining the show to perform a wide array of duties:
- Tom McCarthy
- Jason McCourty
- Tiffany Blackmon
- Rich Waltz
- Aaron Taylor
Other reporters who are part of the CBS college football announcers for 2023
- Amanda Guerra
- Justin Walters
- Brandon Baylor
- Emily Proud
- Keiana Martin
Other announcers
- Chris Lewis
- Ross Tucker
- Jordan Kent
- Carter Blackburn
- Ed Cohen
- Chick Hernandez
- Alex Del Barrio
- Jason Knapp
- Michael Grady
Other analysts
- Brock Vereen
- Taylor McHargue
- Adam Breneman
- Robert Turbin
- Malik Zaire
- Donte Whitner
- Christian Fauria
Lastly, there are different sets of CBS college football announcers for 2023 covering Navy and Army football. These are as follows:
Navy
- John Sadak
- Jordan Kent
- Randy Cross
- Sheehan Stanwick Burch
Army
- Chris Lewis
- Ross Tucker
- Tina Cervasio
- Dave Ryan
- Adam Breneman