Who is Darius Sanders to Deion Sanders? Exploring the personal life of former Oregon CFB star

Who is Darius Sanders to Deion Sanders? This is one connection many college football fans are eager to establish. The former Oregon football star shares his last name with the NFL legend. So it's only natural that people search for the connection.

The Sanders name is a premium brand in college football and pro football. So who is Darius Sanders to Deion Sanders?

Who is Darius Sanders?

Darius Sanders was born on September 25, 1983, in Los Angeles, California, to Robert and Shavone Sanders. He attended Lynwood High School, where his football career started. He initially played basketball and only played one year of high school football.

In his single year of high school football, he was phenomenal. He was named to the first-team for the all-San Gabriel Valley League. He was deserving of the honor as he accumulated 25 catches for 412 yards and six touchdowns playing tight end and wide receiver.

He committed to Oregon and resumed his freshman year in 2002. However, he did not feature in any games as a freshman. He remained in Oregon until 2006 when he graduated. He went undrafted at the 2006 NFL Draft but was signed as a free agent by the San Francisco 49ers but did not last beyond 2007.

After this, not much is known about the 39-year-old. And he is not related to Deion Sanders, as far as the reservoir of information available can tell us.

Another Darius Sanders?

However, there is another Darius Sanders who is playing an essential role for Deion's Colorado Buffaloes.

Media operator for Colorado Buffaloes, Darius Sanders

The 25-year-old Darius Sanders was hired by Colorado University along with Deion and was tasked with documenting events on and around the team on social media. He operates a media outlet named Reach the People Media, which releases content about Colorado football on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

He has no record of ever playing football, whether at the college or professional level. It is important to note, however, that this Sanders is also not related to Deion Sanders. As is another Darius Sanders, who currently plays college football for the University of the Incarnate Word Cardinals. The Amarillo, Texas, native is a linebacker for the Cardinals.

UIW Cardinals' linebacker, Darius Sanders

Quite a few people in the profession with that exact name, and none of them are related to the legend. That should suffice!