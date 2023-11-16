Who is David Braun's wife, Kristin Braun? What we know about Northwestern HC's better half

David Braun joined Northwestern football in January as a defensive coordinator ahead of the 2023 college football season. However, fate led him to become the head coach of the Wildcats in an interim capacity just before the commencement of the season.

This came after the firing of long-term coach Pat Fitzgerald amid a hazing scandal that rocked the program. As fate would have it, the Wildcats made Braun the permanent head following a turnaround of the program, standing second in the Big Ten West with a 5-5 record.

As all of this unfolded, Braun had the utmost support of his wife Kristin Braun. Let's take a look at her identity and background.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Who is David Braun's wife, Kristin Braun?

David Braun has been married to Kristin Braun for approximately a decade. The two dated for a couple of years before deciding to tie the knot. Their union has been a blissful one as the two share a lot of things in common, most notably their love and passion for the world of sports.

Kristin Braun's love and participation in sports goes beyond that of many college football coaches' wives. She is the founder of "Edge Four," a profile service aimed at bringing the best out of athletes and coaches. Both David and Kristin believe they've found a purpose in sports.

“The circumstances surrounding my family and I's opportunity in being elevated to interim coach were not a dream-like scenario,” Braun said during the Big Ten Media Days (via CBS Sports). “They have crystalized our family’s purpose. Kristin and I truly believe that football is the ultimate vehicle to have a positive impact on young men.”.

The marriage of Kristin and David Braun has produced three children; two boys and one girl. Lucas is the couple's first son and he is 8 years old while Andrew, who is 6 years old, is the second son. Blake, the only daughter of the couple, was born earlier this year.

Notably, Blake wasn't born yet when David Braun took the Northwestern interim coach job in July. He made it known that his family was expecting a baby girl during his introduction as the interim coach. He said (via Wildcat Report):

“My rdwife is due with our thi, a little girl, any day now. So a lot of things going on at the Braun house right now. But they have been an absolute rock over the course of the last couple of weeks and certainly want to acknowledge everything that she has going on at home.”

Now hired as a substantive head coach of the Wildcats, Braun and his wife Kristin have the chance to proceed further in their mission of impacting young people's lives through sports.