Who is Donovan Edwards? Michigan star's hometown, family and path to taking college football by storm

Donovan Edwards is the latest in a list of running backs that have taken the NCAA scene by storm. The sturdily-built backfield expert is part of Jim Harbaugh's all-conquering Michigan Wolverines side that remain unbeaten deep into the NCAA tournament.

Edwards has been a key contributor to the Wolverines' unbeaten streak, as his powerful running and bulldozing ability serve as a safety blanket for his side. Edwards has been a big deal in Michigan for some time, and he was named Mr. Michigan Football in 2020 in recognition of his high school feats.

Let's look at the background of one of Michigan's favorite sons.

Donovan Edwards' early life, family, and football career

Donovan Edwards was born in West Bloomfield, Michigan, to Kevin Edwards Sr. and Donna Edwards. He was born in 2003, but his mother sadly died from cancer in 2005. That meant that Donovan's father raised him alone.

His early years were spent in the comfort of his hometown of West Bloomfield, Michigan, and he later enrolled in West Bloomfield High School. Edwards played football in high school, and he quickly became one of the best players in the side.

He was so special during his senior year that he won numerous awards, notably the Gatorade Michigan Football Player of the Year. Edwards graduated from high school with many offers and was a consensus five-star recruit by scouting networks.

Following offers from notable programs all over the country, Edwards wanted to play close to home. He decided to play for the Michigan Wolverines, who are coached by Jim Harbaugh. Since choosing the Wolverines, Edwards has been a key component of their machine, acting as a versatile threat in the backfield.

Edwards does a bit of everything for the Wolverines. He rushes, he catches and he even threw a spectacular 75-yard touchdown pass in his freshman year. Donovan Edwards is currently in his sophomore year with the college, and it looks like the Michigan hometown hero will only get better and better.

How is Donovan Edwards performing this season?

Donovan Edwards is having a typically excellent season with the Wolverines. He has played a significant part in their run to the CFP Semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl. He has been padding the stat line all season long, showcasing great maturity and growth in his second campaign.

Edwards has recorded 117 rushing attempts for 872 yards and seven touchdowns. He has also been a menace when receiving the ball, totaling 17 receptions for 192 yards and two receiving touchdowns this season.

