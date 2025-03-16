"Who else will get you that": When Shedeur Sanders gifted Coach Prime a $78,000 AP watch for his birthday

Deion Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, has been a role model of a father towards his three sons — Deion Jr., Shilo, and Shedeur. The latter, and youngest of the three, showed his appreciation for his father last July in the form of an expensive gift. He couldn't wait until Coach Prime's birthday to give him it, though, and the family gathered to watch his reaction as he opened it.

Coach Prime was handed a teal box, holding a gold Audemars Piguet watch inside. Per Audemars website, the Royal Oak Selfwinding Chronograph is worth $78,000. Shedeur topped the On3 NIL 100 rankings with a $4.6 million NIL valuation last season.

"Is this supposed to be birthday? Because we're kind of close," Coach Prime said in a video posted as a YouTube short.

Shedeur confirmed his father's thought.

"Oh, this early birthday," Shedeur said.

"I ain't accepting it then," Coach Prime answered. "I'm not gonna accept it then. Y'all can come back correct. And y'all ain't gonna be no three. It ain't gonna be no everybody together."

"It's an early birthday. Open it or it's going back," Shedeur joked.

The elder Sanders wanted to know who it was from. Shedeur asked who else would've got it for him, and Deion finally relented from his refusal to reveal the present early.

How Coach Prime has influenced Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders has displayed his assuredness through both his words and actions. At last month's NFL Scouting Combine, he gave a confident pitch as to why an NFL team should invest a first-round draft pick in him. Deion supported his son's words, though he was criticized for how they sounded by an anonymous NFL quarterbacks coach.

"I know who he is," Sanders said on First Take. "When I'm not there, I know who he is. When the game is on the line, I know who he is. When the lights are on him and everybody's praising and clapping for him, I know who he is. He's gonna be consistently who he is."

Shedeur's gesture of buying his father such an expensive timepiece was eye-catching, especially with his vaunted celebration of holding his wrist up to display a watch after big plays while operating the Buffaloes' offense. Fox Sports' Skip Bayless lauded Shedeur Sanders for his swagger last year on "Undisputed."

"This young man, thanks in parts to his father, is shattering all the molds, because we just don't see a college kid start something," Bayless said. "He's not just a college kid — he's that college kid. He's that man's son, but we don't see it where somebody on the college level inspires professional athletes to jump on the bandwagon of this new watch celebration, the watch flex. It just doesn't happen."

Shedeur will aim to bring his confidence to whichever team takes him in next month's NFL Draft. His stock has seemingly taken a slide as the pre-draft process has crawled on, but with how much belief he has in himself, it likely hasn't fazed him.

