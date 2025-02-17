"It just really blew me away": CFB insider hails Shedeur Sanders' eye-catching transition while picking him over Cam Ward as QB1

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward are considered the top two quarterbacks in April's NFL Draft, with both figuring to be taken off the board early in that event. ESPN has tabbed Ward ahead of Sanders in multiple mock drafts, but some don't agree with that pecking order.

CBS Sports college football analyst Emory Hunt spoke about why he believes Sanders is the top passing prospect in this draft cycle on "The Ross Tucker Podcast" on Monday. Hunt was impressed with how Shedeur Sanders looked at the outset, playing at Jackson State.

"I was impressed with how well he was playing as a true freshman," Hunt said. "He was playing senior-level football from the neck up, and it just really blew me away with how consistent he was with the decisions that he was making more so than the physical talents."

Why Shedeur Sanders should be considered as the No. 1 quarterback in the draft

Shedeur Sanders was Colorado's starting quarterback for two seasons, and Colorado improved to 9-4 this past season as Sanders put up solid numbers through the air. The statistics aren't the only thing that stand out if you ask Hunt.

"Listen, Shedeur, and you know, Ross, has been my QB1 for this particular class for quite some time," Hunt said. "And that's not to say Cam Ward isn't right there nipping at his heels, graded out as 1b, in my opinion. Similar situation I had with the class with (Anthony) Richardson, (C.J.) Stroud, and Bryce Young, you can't go wrong with either Shedeur or Cam.

"But, for Shedeur, I just like how consistent he's been in playing the position in terms of from the time we first saw him at Jackson State to where we last saw him at Colorado."

Hunt listed throwing touch and timing, anticipation, and situational awareness as Sanders' strengths. Shedeur Sanders' confidence and attitude might also factor into a team wanting to draft him. His father, Deion Sanders, believes that Shedeur will find a way to succeed whereever he lands at the next level.

"I know who he is," the elder Sanders said during a recent appearance on ESPN's "First Take." "When I'm not there, I know who he is. When the game is on the line, I know who he is. When the lights are on him and everybody's praising him and clapping for him, I know who he is. He's gonna be consistently who he is.

"Now, he has some swagger. He inherited that."

Shedeur has been in the limelight from before he even arrived on the college level. He'll remain a notable name as the draft process moves along.

