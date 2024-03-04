Who has the fastest 40-yard dash? Looking at all-time records in NFL scouting combine

The 40-yard dash is a key test during the NFL scouting combine. It is the main way NFL teams evaluate the speed and acceleration of college athletes.

The average time for the dash can vary, with the position that requires speed, like the wide receiver and running backs, being the quickest and the members of the offensive line being nearly a second slower on average.

But who has the quickest dash time?

Who has the fastest 40-yard dash?

The quickest 40-yard dash was set by Xavier Worthy, a wide receiver for the Texas Longhorns, during the 2024 combine.

Worthy completed the dash in 4.21 seconds on Saturday, breaking the record set by John Ross in 2017 (4.22 seconds)

This record-breaking dash caps off a strong season for Worthy, who was the Longhorns’ top receiver during the 2023 season, recording 1014 yards, and will increase his draft stock.

But while Worthy is the fastest overall, every position has its quickest time. So, who is the most rapid running back and quarterback in the 40-yard dash?

What are the records for other positions?

Worthy's recording breaking 4.21 seconds is the quickest overall time recorded and the fastest set by a wide receiver.

But what about other positions? Who has set the fastest time for those?

Cornerback is another position that requires speed, which is reflected in the record time for the 40-yard dash. The CB record was set by Kalon Barnes in 2022. The former Baylor Bear completed the dash in 4.23 seconds, the third fastest ever.

Running back is another speed position, and the record time was set in 2008 by East Carolina's Chris Johnson. He completed the dash in 4.24 seconds, the fourth fastest of all time.

The fastest quarterback is Reggie McNeal. The Texas A&M alum never made it in the NFL but set the QB record in 2006 when he completed the dash in 4.35 seconds.

In contrast, the quickest quarterback during the 2024 combine was Kedon Slovis of BYU, who recorded a time of 4.55 seconds, two-tenths of a second slower than the record.

However, it is worth mentioning that many quarterbacks likely to be top picks do not participate in the combined tests, so we will never know how close Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels would get to the record.

