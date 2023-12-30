Who are Georgia-Florida State announcers today on ESPN? All about CFB Orange Bowl game's coverage team

The fifth-ranked Florida State Seminoles will face number six Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 Orange Bowl at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The Seminoles are coming off an undefeated season but missed the College Football Playoff after the Selection Committee placed Alabama at number four.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are coming off a loss to the Crimson Tide in the Southeastern Conference championship game, ending their winning streak at 29 games. With this matchup featuring two of the best teams this season, this game has the makings of a classic.

That said, here is ESPN’s broadcasting crew for this exciting match between the Seminoles and the Bulldogs.

Who are the Orange Bowl announcers today?

ESPN brings the coverage of this New Year’s Six bowl game through television and radio. Joe Tessitore will be the play-by-play guy for the Orange Bowl TV crew, while Jesse Palmer will be the analyst. Tessitore is the lead broadcaster for ESPN’s world championship boxing fights.

However, he has experience covering football as Monday Night Football’s play-by-play broadcaster in 2018 and 2019. Tessitore joined ESPN/ABC in 2002 and covered College Football Playoff games and the network’s Saturday Night primetime game.

The Boston College graduate also hosts ABC’s sports reality program Holey Moley with Rob Riggle and Stephen Curry. He also received the Sam Taub Award for Broadcast Excellence from the Boxing Writers of America and was inducted into the Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, Palmer played four seasons with the New York Giants and one season with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2000s. After participating in the fifth season of the reality dating program The Bachelor, the former Florida standout has become a college football analyst for ESPN.

As an analyst, the former NFL and CFL quarterback has covered the 2009 Rose Bowl, the 2010 Fiesta Bowl, and the 2012 Cotton Bowl. Palmer also worked with sportscasting legend Brent Musburger on ESPN’s SEC Network.

Beyond sports, he has hosted Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship and the inaugural season of The Proposal. Palmer has been the permanent host of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette since 2021. He also hosted ABC’s The Ultimate Surfer.

Sideline reporter Katie George joins them in the 2023 Orange Bowl broadcast crew. Before venturing into sportscasting, George won the 2015 Miss Kentucky USA and made it to the Top 11 of the subsequent Miss USA.

Since then, she attended the University of Louisville and played for their volleyball team. She started her broadcasting career in Louisville’s WDRB before joining Fox Sports Wisconsin to cover Milwaukee Bucks games. George also worked for the ACC Network before joining ESPN in 2021.

Meanwhile, San Francisco Giants play-by-play announcer Dave Flemming will cover the Orange Bowl for ESPN Radio. Former NFL quarterback Brock Osweiler will be the analyst, while Kayla Burton will be their sideline reporter.

What time is the Georgia vs Florida State Orange Bowl game today?

ESPN has the rights to broadcast this showdown starting at 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on December 30th. It’s one of the New Year’s Six Bowl games with the Cotton Bowl, Peach Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Sugar Bowl, and Rose Bowl.

What to expect in the Georgia vs Florida State Orange Bowl game today?

While the Georgia Bulldogs are known for their defense, the 2023 Orange Bowl showdown can become a high-scoring affair. Florida State hasn’t scored fewer than 24 points before the ACC Championship Game versus Louisville.

Meanwhile, Georgia never scored below 24 points, including losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. Though the Seminoles are coming in undefeated, sportsbooks heavily favor the Bulldogs to win the game.

Quarterback Jordan Travis’s absence due to injury could be a significant consideration for the point spread. His injury ultimately led the Selection Committee to give the semifinal spot to the Crimson Tide.

