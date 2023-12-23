Who are the Georgia State-Utah State announcers today on ESPN? All about the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl game's coverage team

Georgia State versus Utah State headline the 2023 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. These two teams may have had forgettable regular season campaigns, but they're surely glad they're invited to participate this year. And in truth, none of those records matter now – but it could still be indicative of how they'll perform in this Bowl game. That said, it bears looking back at for a bit of context.

After starting the year strong with seven wins in eight games, Georgia State kind of just fell off. Safe to say, they'll want to finally have a good game and get their first win in two months – not a fun distinction, but it's a fact of life at this point. That also completely hides another fact that the Panthers are onto their sixth Bowl appearance in only 10 years in the FBS.

On the other hand, their opponent is far from a newbie in the postseason. The Utah State Aggies are undisputed veterans of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Not only that, their lineup remains pretty much intact after losing one rotational player (six players in total) to the transfer portal this year.

That said, who's going to come out on top?

Who are the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Announcers Today?

The broadcast for the Georgia State versus Utah State clash will be led by Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Morgan Uber. The voices on ESPN radio will be Clay Matvick and Dave Steckel.

What time is the Georgia State vs Utah State game Today?

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl is set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET.

What to expect in the Georgia State vs Utah State game Today?

Fans should expect the Aggies to take advantage of one main weakness of the Panthers: their secondary (via Covers). Georgia State's passing offense is downright atrocious as they only rank 115th in EPA per pass and 112th in passing success rate.

Not to mention, they also struggle as much with defending the pass, allowing an insane 3,445 passing yards and 28 passing touchdowns. But it gets worse: they allow that much passing despite playing a lot of rush-heavy teams in the Sun Belt. So that's not the kind of gaping hole that Georgia State wants to stay heading into this Bowl game.

Utah State's passing offense, however, will not be bannered by two of their QBs, who both broke 1,000 passing yards this year: Cooper Legas and McCae Hillstead. In their place, junior Levi Williams got the nod to start at quarterback after an excellent performance against New Mexico.

